Gus Bickford to step down as state Democratic Party chair

Bickford announced his decision to party activists at a Democratic State Committee meeting Saturday, and will remain chairman until its next meeting on April 24. Bickford also endorsed a successor in Steve Kerrigan, a former lieutenant governor nominee and Democratic National Convention executive, telling activists that Kerrigan has both his and Governor Maura Healey’s support.

Gus Bickford, a veteran political operative who has led the Massachusetts Democratic Party since 2016, plans to step down as chairman this spring, ending a six-and-a-half-year run in which the party flipped nearly 20 seats statewide — including the governor’s office — and grew its supermajority in the state Legislature.

Advertisement

Bickford’s current four-year term was slated to run until November 2024. But Bickford said after Democrats recaptured all six statewide constitutional offices in November — a sweep that included Healey becoming the first woman and openly gay person in Massachusetts to win the governor’s office — he was ready to step back.

“At some point you have to turn a page. And it’s a really good time,” Bickford said in a phone interview. “As soon as the election over, it was, ‘What do I want to do with my life?’”

Bickford, 59, has worked for Senator Elizabeth Warren, former attorney general Martha Coakley, and four US presidential campaigns, and has decades of experience on campaigns, having first worked statewide on Evelyn Murphy’s 1990 gubernatorial campaign. A database developer, he’s specialized in voter contact, and Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, credited him for “pushing the party nationwide to meet the future.”

“He’s a political mechanic,” Warren said, “who fights from the heart and knows how to win.”

Bickford’s early tenure as chairman included the party’s unsuccessful efforts to dent the popularity of former governor Charlie Baker, who easily won reelection in 2018 before he opted to not seek a third term last year.

Advertisement

An internal party probe in 2020 found Bickford violated party rules that barred him from getting involved in a contested primary. The investigation found he encouraged a group of college Democrats to send a letter to then-congressional candidate Alex Morse that raised misconduct allegations against Morse amid his unsuccessful primary challenge of Congressman Richard Neal.

But Bickford easily won reelection as chairman weeks later, saying he knows “how to help people win elections.”

Democrats have all but thrived at the ballot box in recent years. Since 2016, the party has flipped 19 seats, including 13 in the Legislature and two long-held Republican offices on Cape Cod last year. After last November’s election, Democrats now hold every statewide elected office, all nine of Massachusetts seats in the US House, and 171 of the 200 seats in the state Legislature.

Notably, no Democratic incumbent has lost in a general election during Bickford’s tenure, party officials said.

“Gus is the Campaign Renaissance Man,” Roger Lau, the deputy executive director of the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement, calling Bickford the “preeminent campaign data expert in the country, [and] one of the very best organizing minds.”

Bickford and Healey quickly lined up behind Kerrigan as the party’s next chairman, endorsing a Lancaster Democrat whom Bickford had edged for the role in 2016.

Kerrigan has also served as the chief of staff in the attorney general’s office under Tom Reilly, and was president of former president Barack Obama’s 2013 presidential inaugural committee.

Advertisement

The Democratic State Committee will hold a special election to replace Bickford.

“Steve is smart, collaborative, and knows what it takes to build successful campaigns at the federal, state, and local level,” Healey said in a statement Saturday. “I am confident that Steve is the best choice to lead our party forward.”

The party’s victories in recent years also paralleled chaos in the state Republican Party, where in four years under conservative chairman Jim Lyons, in-fighting, polarization, and a barrage of personal attacks consumed much of its focus. It’s also shed voters and fund-raising, and in a bid to right the ship, the Republican State Committee last month narrowly elected its own new leader in lobbyist and state committeewoman Amy Carnevale.

But Bickford said the GOP’s hard lurch right can’t explain all of the Democrats’ success.

“You can’t look at 19 flips and say it was just because of the Republican Party,” he said. “We made sure we won the governor and lieutenant governor [races], but we also made sure we put the pressure in those other places, too.”

The Democratic Party is now undergoing a transition of sorts. With Healey in the governor’s office, it has a new de facto leader and even more political real estate to defend. Beyond a mayor’s office here or a state Senate seat there, Bickford said, “there are no significant targets to go after” for Democrats.

Advertisement

Bickford said he intends to stay involved in politics, including working with Healey and her political operation. But as he told the governor in a December memo to her, he said, “it’s her party. What does she want to do?”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.