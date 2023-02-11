Lexington man sentenced to life without parole for murdering wife

Sun’s wife, Shen Cai, 49 of Lexington, was found in her car in the early morning of May 29, 2019, prosecutors said. The vehicle was on a public street a short distance away from the home she shared with Sun.

Hongyan Sun, 50, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Feb. 3, Ryan’s office said in a statement. He will not be eligible for parole.

A Lexington man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his wife in their house and then moving her body to a car parked a short distance away from their home, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said Friday.

Advertisement

Investigators found a crime scene inside the couple’s home. Her body was later “staged” in a car parked on a public street, where it was discovered, the Globe has reported.

The medical examiner later determined that Cai’s death was caused by mechanical asphyxiation, prosecutors said. Sun later admitted to having a physical altercation with her on the 28th and had “numerous injuries consistent with a significant physical struggle” that corresponded to the Cai’s injuries.

Investigators obtained and executed more than15 search warrants, which led to Sun’s arrest on June 5. 2019, prosecutors said. It was determined that Sun physically assaulted Cai, causing blunt force trauma to numerous parts of her body before he ultimately strangled her to death.

The couple were in the midst of divorce proceedings at the time, prosecutors said.

Sun, a Chinese national who became a US citizen in 2015 and who was working at Yintech Innovation Labs at the time of his arrest, had set up hidden cameras in their home to monitor Cai’s activities without her knowledge, the Globe reported. He had also started siphoning the victim’s money from her private and their joint accounts into his private accounts.

Advertisement

“A review of surveillance footage allowed investigators to determine that the victim’s vehicle was staged within a short time window in the morning of May 29, 2019,” prosecutors said. “It was also determined that the defendant went to work late that morning, giving him the opportunity to place the victim’s vehicle with her body staged as found on the public street by their residence.”

GPS on Sun’s phone also placed him in the location that covered both the residence and the spot where the victim was found, prosecutors said. Forensic evidence was also found at the scene, the defendant’s office, and on the victim’s body that also linked the defendant to the crime.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.