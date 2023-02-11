Lynn fugitive wanted on child porn charge arrested in Dominican Republic

A fugitive from Lynn wanted for more than 10 years on a child pornography charge was arrested in the Dominican Republic Thursday and returned to the United States, according to the US Attorney for Massachusetts.
Melchor Datu, 51, made an initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida, prosecutors said in a statement.
He will be returned to Massachusetts at a later date.
He was first arrested by Dominican National Police, with the assistance of other law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s legal attaché in Santo Domingo, the statement said.
Upon his arrival in Florida, Datu was re-arrested by the FBI-Boston’s Child Exploitation-Human Trafficking’s Task Force, the agency said on Twitter.
He had fled the US in 2009. His capture came just over a year after the FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction, officials said.
At the time, the FBI said a federal arrest warrant was issued in 2012, charging Datu with possession of child pornography. Separately, a warrant charging him with rape of a child by force was issued in 2017 out of Lynn District Court, officials said.
