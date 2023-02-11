Officials monitoring Manchester-Boston airport Saturday following reported ‘security threat’

New Hampshire law enforcement officials are monitoring Manchester-Boston Regional Airport following what they called a “security threat” late Saturday morning, according to a statement from the state’s Department of Safety.

Tyler Dumont, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Safety, said in a brief statement that the department and the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management were continuing to monitor the reported threat. State Police, including its bomb squad, were dispatched to the airport to assist at the scene, he said.

Officials have not said what the threat entailed, but appeared to signal that the situation was safe.