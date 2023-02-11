fb-pixel Skip to main content

Officials monitoring Manchester-Boston airport Saturday following reported ‘security threat’

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated February 11, 2023, 28 minutes ago

New Hampshire law enforcement officials are monitoring Manchester-Boston Regional Airport following what they called a “security threat” late Saturday morning, according to a statement from the state’s Department of Safety.

Tyler Dumont, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Safety, said in a brief statement that the department and the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management were continuing to monitor the reported threat. State Police, including its bomb squad, were dispatched to the airport to assist at the scene, he said.

Officials have not said what the threat entailed, but appeared to signal that the situation was safe.

Passengers were being rescreened by the Transportation Security Administration early Saturday afternoon, after they had to leave the airport’s security area due to the threat, the airport said in a Twitter post.

The airport said law enforcement had “completed a cautionary security sweep” at the facility, the posting said.

“Roads are now opened, and passengers are being rescreened. Please check with your airline for flight info,” according to the airport.

Officials with the airport and Londonderry police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.


John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

