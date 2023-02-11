Several Boston leaders offer support for longtime city official charged with money laundering, conspiracy in prison drug scheme

Her attorney, David E. Meier, said Saturday that Freda Brasfield didn’t commit any crimes and “has done everything humanly possible to ensure that the investigators and the prosecutors got it right.”

Brasfield, 55, who is finance director for Mayor Michelle Wu and has worked for the city since the 1990s, is accused of paying a former state inmate who was arranging a delivery of synthetic cannabinoids in January 2022 to her nephew, Keenan Brasfield, 31, while he was incarcerated at MCI-Shirley.

Several prominent civic leaders in Boston publicly expressed their support for longtime city official Freda Brasfield, who was placed on unpaid leave Friday after she pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges linked to a scheme to deliver synthetic drugs to prisoners at a state correctional facility.

Advertisement

“Throughout her public life, Freda Brasfield has been selflessly devoted to those most in need. She has been the same way in her family life, particularly with her nephew Keenan, regardless of his station in life,” Meier said in a phone interview. “Whatever alleged unlawful conduct a family member may have committed, Freda was not involved in that conduct and she did not have any knowledge of it.”

Her supporters include a state lawmaker from Mattapan, the leader of the Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester, a former high-ranking aide to former mayor Thomas M. Menino, and some of her fellow volunteers from a Pop Warner football and cheerleading organization in Mattapan.

“She has been a true public servant for greater than 20 years,” state Representative Russell Holmes said Saturday. “Let the facts bear out before we come to any conclusion on what has happened in the case. That’s certainly what I’m going to do.”

Freda Brasfield is among 10 defendants being prosecuted by the office of Attorney General Andrea Campbell for their alleged roles in the scheme that was investigated by State Police and the Department of Correction.

Advertisement

Her co-defendants include her nephew Keenan, who is currently incarcerated at MCI-Concord, and his girlfriend, Kimberly G. Olson, 31, a Stoughton resident.

In 2017, Keenan Brasfield began serving a state prison sentence of eight to 10 years for manslaughter. A jury convicted him of fatally stabbing Erwins Albert, 36, during a confrontation in Stoughton on May 6, 2016, court records show.

The prosecution of Freda Brasfield in the synthetic drugs case stems from the seizure of cannabinoid-laced papers in Boston by Department of Correction investigators on Jan. 27, 2022, according to a statement of the case filed in Middlesex Superior Court by the attorney general’s office.

The drug-laced papers were provided to Olson by Manuel J. Dasilva, 41, a Boston resident who was previously incarcerated at MCI-Shirley, according to the AG’s statement. Prosecutors allege Keenan Brasfield enlisted Olson to procure the papers, and directed her and his aunt to send payment for the drugs to Dasilva using a mobile banking application.

The drug is manufactured in liquid form and then sprayed onto paper, which users then divide into 1-inch squares and smoke, prosecutors said. It can cause psychosis and violent behavior, and has become a “widespread problem” in Massachusetts prisons, the AG’s statement said.

Dasilva quoted prices of $250 to $350 per sheet, which can be sold for $400 per 1-inch square inside MCI-Shirley, prosecutors said.

The AG’s statement doesn’t specify when the dates of the mobile banking transactions by Olson and Freda Brasfield, but alleges that money was exchanged before and after the papers were seized on Jan. 27, 2022.

Advertisement

Freda Brasfield was charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering, court records show. She is the only defendant in the case who is not accused of participating in the alleged scheme to bring the drugs into MCI-Shirley.

Michael J. Kineavy, a former top aide to Menino who supervised Freda Brasfield when she worked as a neighborhood services coordinator for Mattapan, said she is “one of the best people I’ve ever met” and possesses “exemplary character.”

“When it comes to her, she always went above and beyond every time, never looking for any credit for herself,” Kineavy said Saturday.

Bishop William E. Dickerson II of Greater Love Tabernacle Church said he plans to support her as the case unfolds.

“I have nothing but fine things to say about her,” he said Saturday.

Freda Brasfield got her start in city government during the Menino administration when she served as a construction monitor, visiting work sites to ensure they were hiring Boston residents, women, and people of color, as required by city law, the Globe reported.

She later spent 11 years as a neighborhood services coordinator. When Martin J. Walsh became mayor, Brasfield worked as chief of staff in the Economic Development Cabinet and as deputy to the city’s first chief diversity officer, the Globe reported.

Freda Brasfield has also held leadership roles with the Mattapan Patriots, an organization for Pop Warner football and cheerleading.

Advertisement

Gail Guerra, a Hyde Park resident who met Brasfield through the Mattapan Patriots, said she spoke with her after news of her criminal case became public.

“She made it clear to me that she’s innocent of what they’re saying and she’s going to keep her head up and the truth will come out,” Guerra said.

Keenan Brasfield is charged with four counts, including money laundering and intent to deliver articles to inmates, court records show. He was arraigned on Jan. 20 and pleaded not guilty. His court-appointed lawyer didn’t respond Saturday to requests for comment.

Olson faces the same four charges as Keenan Brasfield, court records show. She was also arraigned on Jan. 20, pleaded not guilty, and released without bail. Olson couldn’t be reached Saturday for comment and online court records in her case didn’t list a defense attorney.

A statewide grand jury issued its indictments in the case on Dec. 15, and the first defendant to be arraigned was Dasilva, who was also accused of providing some drug-laced papers intended for Shakwaan Simpkins, 31, a Brockton resident who was incarcerated at MCI-Shirley and also charged, court records show. Dasilva and Simpkins have pleaded not guilty.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.