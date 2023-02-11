So far, a year of horrors

It began with the disappearance of Ana Walshe, whose husband has now been charged with murdering the Cohasset woman, then dismembering and disposing of her body. The couple have three very young children — ages 2, 4, and 6 — who were placed into foster care.

What a run of horrific, heartbreaking tragedies we’ve seen in Massachusetts since the start of the year.

A couple of weeks later, Lindsay Clancy, apparently suffering from a postpartum mental disorder, strangled her three children to death and leapt from a window at her Duxbury home. Her little ones were ages 5 and 3, and her baby was 8 months old.

On Jan. 29, Norwood child Tyler Lawrence was gunned down in the street near his grandparents’ home in Mattapan. He was just 13, for God’s sake.

And on Thursday, police say, Andrew Robinson shot his wife, Linda, and his son, Sebastian, 12, in their Andover home before taking his own life.



Though what we’re looking at here is an accident of timing, it feels like an epidemic. The immense, violent, pointless loss of life over just a few weeks is overwhelming. And the fact that there are so many child victims here makes the awfulness all the more gut-wrenching.

It is traumatic just to read about these murders. It’s easy for those of us who have children in our lives, have known or been near domestic violence, who battle mental illness, or love someone who does, to put ourselves in the places of these victims and their families.

Those closer to the tragedies carry a different, life-changing kind of pain: the first responders who were the first to see the aftermath of violence the rest of us can only imagine, the shocked families grieving the dead, the friends and colleagues and classmates trying to comprehend losses that cannot be understood. The pain ripples outward.

At St. John’s Prep in Danvers, thousands of shaken students, parents and teachers gathered to remember Sebastian Robinson on Thursday evening, recalling the quiet, musical sixth-grader as a “bright light” and a “gentle soul.”

In Norwood, where Tyler Lawrence’s devoted, hard-working mother moved to make sure he stayed safe and got a good education, the grief has come in waves, said superintendent David Thomson, cresting anew with last Sunday’s packed memorial service. At the Coakley Middle School, where Lawrence was a seventh-grader, kids hung tributes in the hallways this week: “We will love you forever,” one said.

“Obviously, ‘How could this happen?’ is the big question,” Thomson said. It’s impossible to make sense of what happened to this child, and to the others lost so far this year.

At Holy Family Church in Duxbury, Rev. Robert Deehan is still trying, though. The parish priest baptized Lindsay Clancy’s youngest child, Callan, and was beside her in her hospital room when she was arraigned via video last week.

In the aftermath of the murders, Deehan has spoken to parishioners whose work took them to the Duxbury house on that awful day, to women who saw in Clancy’s illness an extreme version of feelings they also had after giving birth, to those who cared for one of the children at her daycare, or those who are looking for ways to talk to their children about the murders.

In lieu of satisfying answers, he has offered comfort, and especially faith. He directs them to the crucifix above the altar, an image of Jesus Christ on the cross.

“He experienced that loneliness and abandonment and all of the human suffering that we do and he rose above it,” Deehan said. “Our world is imperfect. This isn’t heaven yet.”

There is no way to truly understand what happened in the Clancy house, why God allows that or any other tragedy, like the earthquakes that have killed tens of thousands in Syria and Turkey, he said. But the priest takes solace from the love he’s seen in his community since the tragedy, from the sign outside the police station that read “Hug your children,” to the sympathy and donations pouring in for the family.

“God is in this, I felt it from day one,” the priest said. “There will be good coming from this.”

What a comfort it must be to have that certainty.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.