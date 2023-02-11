fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two construction workers injured in Bennington, N.H., roof collapse

The workers were assembling the roof when the wind picked up, knocking over pieces of it

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated February 11, 2023, 26 minutes ago

Two men were injured early Friday afternoon when the roof of a Bennington, N.H., house under construction collapsed, according to Bennington and New Hampshire State fire officials.

Officers responded a 911 call in the area of 300 Bible Hill Road around noon, the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office said in a statement. The workers were assembling the roof when the wind picked up, knocking over one end and other parts of the structure in a “domino effect,” said Bennington Fire Chief David Foster. One of the workers fell from the second floor, the statement said, the other was pinned under a fallen wall.

The workers were expected to survive but no information was given regarding their condition, the statement said.

One worker was flown to a Concord hospital and placed in the ICU, and the other was flown to a Worcester hospital, where he was expected to go through surgery, Foster said.


Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

