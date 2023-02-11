Two construction workers injured in Bennington, N.H., roof collapse

Two men were injured early Friday afternoon when the roof of a Bennington, N.H., house under construction collapsed, according to Bennington and New Hampshire State fire officials.

Officers responded a 911 call in the area of 300 Bible Hill Road around noon, the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office said in a statement. The workers were assembling the roof when the wind picked up, knocking over one end and other parts of the structure in a “domino effect,” said Bennington Fire Chief David Foster. One of the workers fell from the second floor, the statement said, the other was pinned under a fallen wall.