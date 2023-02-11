fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people taken to hospital with stab wounds in Jamaica Plain

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated February 11, 2023, 10 minutes ago

Boston police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, authorities said.

At least one of the victims walked into a Boston police station on Washington Street shortly before 5 p.m., police said. It was not immediately clear where the second victim was located or if they were known to one another.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, said Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesperson.

The incident remains under investigation by police, he said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video