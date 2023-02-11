Two people taken to hospital with stab wounds in Jamaica Plain

Boston police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, authorities said.
At least one of the victims walked into a Boston police station on Washington Street shortly before 5 p.m., police said. It was not immediately clear where the second victim was located or if they were known to one another.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, said Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesperson.
The incident remains under investigation by police, he said.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
