Trump lawyer in Mar-a-Lago search appeared before grand jury

Corcoran did not respond to a request for comment. And it was not immediately clear when and under what circumstances he appeared. His appearance was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

The lawyer, M. Evan Corcoran, a member of Trump’s legal team who handled his responses to the government over its repeated requests for the return of such records, could offer firsthand knowledge of the search the FBI undertook in August and any insights into whether Trump knew that documents remained at the club.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump appeared before a federal grand jury investigating his handling of sensitive government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida, after he left office, two people briefed on the matter said Friday.

Corcoran has raised eyebrows within the Justice Department for his statements to federal officials assuring them that Trump had returned all classified materials in his possession.

As part of Trump’s legal team, Corcoran was in discussions with the Justice Department in January 2022, after the National Archives and Records Administration recovered 15 boxes of presidential material from Mar-a-Lago containing nearly 200 individual classified documents.

In May 2022, Corcoran was in touch with the department after a grand jury subpoena was issued for any remaining classified material that Trump retained. He was also on hand the next month when the top Justice Department counterintelligence official visited Mar-a-Lago and collected more than 30 additional classified documents.

At the time, another lawyer working for Trump, Christina Bobb, signed a statement attesting that a “diligent search” for all remaining classified documents had been conducted and that what was turned over was all that remained. The attestation was drafted by Corcoran, but Bobb added language to it to make it less ironclad before signing it, according to people familiar with what took place.

That statement proved to be untrue. After the visit, the Justice Department developed additional witness information and secured security camera footage that provided probable cause for the FBI to execute a search warrant in August.

The search yielded more than 100 additional classified documents.

Corcoran is still representing Trump, according to a person familiar with the makeup of the legal team.

“This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump, concocted to try and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House,” said Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump. “Just like all the other fake hoaxes thrown at President Trump, this corrupt effort will also fail. The weaponized Department of Injustice has no regard for common decency and key rules that govern the legal system.”

Corcoran is among a handful of Trump’s current lawyers with whom investigators have been interested in speaking.

Bobb is said to have met twice with the Justice Department about the matter, and spoke about Corcoran and another of Trump’s lawyers, Boris Epshteyn, according to people briefed on her testimony. Epshteyn has already drawn the Justice Department’s scrutiny. Law enforcement officials seized his phone last year, apparently in connection with the investigation into Trump’s efforts to cling to power after he lost the 2020 election.

Late last year, the Justice Department reached out to another lawyer for Trump, Alina Habba, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

John Lauro, a lawyer representing both Habba and Bobb, did not respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear what Habba might know about the documents case, given that she has had no direct involvement. But a statement she made in New York state court may have some relevance.

In September, the New York attorney general, Letitia James, sued Trump, three of his adult children and his company, among others, in a civil case accusing them of years of widespread fraud.

Before the suit was filed and as the investigation was underway, the attorney general’s office served subpoenas to Trump seeking documents, saying their response was not fully forthcoming. A judge agreed, prompting Habba, a lawyer in the case, to file an affidavit saying that she had searched at Mar-a-Lago for the files that James sought and found none.

In that affidavit, she mentioned scouring areas that the FBI, while executing its search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, discovered held classified documents.

“On May 5, 2022, I diligently searched respondent’s personal office located at Mar-a-Lago, including all desks, drawers, file cabinets, etc.,” Habba wrote in the affidavit. “I was unable to locate any documents responsive to the subpoena that have not already been produced.”

She added that she had searched his residence at Mar-a-Lago and his club at Bedminster, New Jersey, as well as his office there.

Late last year, the Justice Department subpoenaed a number of people around Trump who might have information related to the documents case, according to three people briefed on the matter.

In some instances, the Justice Department is seeking to speak with people who told Trump that he should comply with the National Archives’ repeated requests.

One is Alex Cannon, a lawyer who used to work for Trump and was in touch with the archives as it sought to retrieve several boxes of material. After the archives recovered the initial 15 boxes, Trump told Cannon to relay that he had returned everything, according to a person briefed on the matter. Cannon refused.

Cannon declined to comment.