More than a month later, questions about Cambridge police shooting go unanswered

“The resounding question from the community is how could they kill this kid? And there’s no satisfying answer to that because the community knows he deserved support, not a death sentence. There are many questions still about the details and, underlying them, a lack of trust as so many of us know that police frequently lie in these situations,” said Fatema Ahmad, executive director of the Muslim Justice League.

On Jan. 4, Arif Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by a Cambridge police officer. The death of the 20-year-old Cambridge resident, who was a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston and a member of the Bangladeshi American community, has led to protests and demands for answers about how a 911 call about a man, who was later identified as Faisal, who was said to be cutting himself with a knife ended with this fatal police shooting.

Advertisement

Those are harsh words — words that Cambridge officials should want to debunk as quickly as possible in the interest of restoring public trust. Yet more than a month after Faisal’s death, there is little sense of urgency about doing so. Police won’t name the officer who fired the shot or release a redacted police report on the incident, as protesters have demanded. After it came to light that Cambridge police officers don’t wear body cameras, despite previous efforts to make that happen, the Cambridge City Council finally voted on Feb. 6 to order the city manager to “take immediate steps to begin the process” of obtaining them — while also working to produce policy recommendations that won’t violate civil liberties. The city manager was also ordered to direct the police commissioner “to explore” less-lethal alternatives to the type of response used in the case of Faisal; to engage an independent consultant to review and examine police policies regarding de-escalation; and “to review” the current state of mental health resources.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

In other words, more than a month after Faisal’s death, the city manager has finally been ordered to begin a process, to explore, to engage, and to review — not to actually change anything about how police respond to such situations or report to the public about them.

Advertisement

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, who backs all the orders passed on Feb. 6 by the City Council, told the Globe editorial board that she supports releasing the name of the officer, along with a redacted police report — but she can’t make that call. That’s because the city of Cambridge operates under a so-called Plan E form of government, in which executive power is invested in a city manager appointed by a City Council with legislative and oversight functions — and the mayor is essentially just another member of the council. It’s a system that essentially allows City Council members to say they support something but can’t make it happen because that’s the job of the city manager. Under this system, the city manager also appears to remain happily insulated from public accountability. So, too, does the police commissioner, who reports to the city manager. Yi-An Huang, the city manager who was appointed last September, has told protesters the city “is mourning” with them. But he has not asked Cambridge police to provide more information to the public.

Advertisement

The police shooting of Faisal is under investigation by the office of District Attorney Marian Ryan. According to Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick, the name of the officer and any police reports associated with the response will be released only after that investigation is complete. Meanwhile, Warnick said via e-mail, “there has been no probable cause for a charge or charges of criminal negligence against the officer.” (Ryan has given no timeline for completion of her investigation.)

Siddiqui, the mayor, said she believes the police “shouldn’t have responded the way they did.” And she added, “This is an area where I think we as a city have to look at ourselves and look at all our policies. I think we can all agree you shouldn’t be shot dead (under circumstances like this).”

Faisal was shot and killed by an officer after police responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had jumped out of an apartment window with a knife — later identified as a kukri knife, a variant of a machete — and was cutting himself. Following a foot chase, Faisal allegedly moved toward officers with that knife. After a nonlethal sponge round failed to stop Faisal, a Cambridge officer fatally shot him.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington, D.C.-based research and policy organization, said that many police departments now view body cameras as key to giving the public a better understanding of a specific situation encountered by officers. In this case, he said, “Having body cameras would have allowed the community to see the challenges the cops faced.” Added Wexler: “Giving out the name of the officers is also part of what departments do today.”

Advertisement

Releasing the names of officers involved in shootings can serve a range of purposes; it may provide a measure of closure to families or help reveal past incidents or lawsuits in an officer’s background. But it’s not the only question worth asking. The Cambridge police have touted their training for dealing with mental health problems and formed a “clinical support unit” to help deal with mental health crises. Did the officers involved in the incident receive that training? Was the support unit involved in this confrontation?

The Cambridge City Council — once known for producing resolutions about foreign affairs while the city manager handled the quotidian tasks of actually governing the city — needs to rise to this occasion. The council may not have great formal power, but its role now should be to keep political pressure on the manager and the police until the public gets the answers it deserves.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.