Ashlee Talbot’s 32 points earn Dracut its first back-to-back Merrimack Valley Conference 2 championships in 21 years

Senior guard Ashlee Talbot poured in 32 points — connecting on all 12 of her free-throw attempts — as Dracut beat Billerica, 67-55, at home to repeat as the Merrimack Valley Conference 2 champion for the first time in 21 years. Senior forward Emma Felker added 13 points for the Middies (12-5, 10-2 MVC2).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 87, Cape Cod Academy 43 — Freshman Elle Orlando (25 points), and sophomores Ava Orlando (22 points) and Colleen Dee (12 points) propelled NDA (10-6) to the state tournament-clinching victory.