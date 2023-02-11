fb-pixel Skip to main content
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Ashlee Talbot’s 32 points earn Dracut its first back-to-back Merrimack Valley Conference 2 championships in 21 years

By Staff ReportsUpdated February 11, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Ashlee Talbot, shown here earlier this season, ensured her second straight league crown.ETHAN FULLER

Senior guard Ashlee Talbot poured in 32 points — connecting on all 12 of her free-throw attempts — as Dracut beat Billerica, 67-55, at home to repeat as the Merrimack Valley Conference 2 champion for the first time in 21 years. Senior forward Emma Felker added 13 points for the Middies (12-5, 10-2 MVC2).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 87, Cape Cod Academy 43 — Freshman Elle Orlando (25 points), and sophomores Ava Orlando (22 points) and Colleen Dee (12 points) propelled NDA (10-6) to the state tournament-clinching victory.

Boys’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 86, Cathedral 73 — Josh Campbell (25 points) and Tommy McDonagh (20) led the way as the fifth-ranked Bishops (16-0) earned a Catholic Central victory in Braintree.

Bourne 80, Upper Cape 54 — Mike Dankert (20 points), Shea Ullo (12 points), and Leo Andrade (11 points) paced the Canalmen (13-3) to the nonleague win.

Girls’ swimming

Phillips Andover 102, Loomis Chaffee 63 — Elissa Kim broke the school record in the 100 butterfly (56.10), besting Amy Zhao’s time of 56.55 set in 2011 as Andover improved to 5-0-0. Kim also won the 100 backstroke (59.45) and was on two winning relays. Other four-event winners were Ariana Zhao and Katie Swan.

