Ashlee Talbot’s 32 points earn Dracut its first back-to-back Merrimack Valley Conference 2 championships in 21 years

Senior guard Ashlee Talbot poured in 32 points — connecting on all 12 of her free-throw attempts — as Dracut beat Billerica, 67-55, at home to repeat as the Merrimack Valley Conference 2 champion for the first time in 21 years. Senior forward Emma Felker added 13 points for the Middies (12-5, 10-2 MVC2).
Notre Dame (Hingham) 87, Cape Cod Academy 43 — Freshman Elle Orlando (25 points), and sophomores Ava Orlando (22 points) and Colleen Dee (12 points) propelled NDA (10-6) to the state tournament-clinching victory.
Boys’ basketball
Archbishop Williams 86, Cathedral 73 — Josh Campbell (25 points) and Tommy McDonagh (20) led the way as the fifth-ranked Bishops (16-0) earned a Catholic Central victory in Braintree.
Bourne 80, Upper Cape 54 — Mike Dankert (20 points), Shea Ullo (12 points), and Leo Andrade (11 points) paced the Canalmen (13-3) to the nonleague win.
Girls’ swimming
Phillips Andover 102, Loomis Chaffee 63 — Elissa Kim broke the school record in the 100 butterfly (56.10), besting Amy Zhao’s time of 56.55 set in 2011 as Andover improved to 5-0-0. Kim also won the 100 backstroke (59.45) and was on two winning relays. Other four-event winners were Ariana Zhao and Katie Swan.