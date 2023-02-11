Bruins beaten in return from All-Star break, Capitals getting rare win at TD Garden

They went 0 for 4 on the man-advantage in a 2-1 loss to the Capitals, and haven’t scored a power-play goal in five games and 17 chances.

Jim Montgomery was encouraged by how sharp the Bruins looked at practice in their return from winter break. Nine days between games did not help their power play, though.

“With our skill level, usually things go our way,” said Montgomery, believing that his team’s effort is there and the execution will come. “But the thing we’re starting to see now is teams are fighting for their lives and there’s a lot of desperation. I think it’s only going to get amplified. We’re going to have to start matching that. That’s what concerns me coming out of this game, and a little bit of what we saw before the All-Star break.”

Holding down a wild-card spot, the Capitals (28-20-6) were without battleship Tom Wilson (lower body) and depth center Nic Dowd, but made it plenty tough on the Bruins by closing off access to the slot for most of the night. They also grabbed the second regulation win by a visiting team at TD Garden this season.

The Bruins (39-8-5) returned from the break 7 points clear of the Hurricanes (34-9-8), who played Saturday night, in the Presidents’ Trophy race. They were 11 points clear in the Atlantic Division of the Maple Leafs (32-13-8), who also played Saturday.

“Our urgency and execution wasn’t [there],” said Nick Foligno, who scored the Bruins’ only goal. “There’s no excuse for it, to be honest with you . . . It’s a feeling we’re not used to in this room, especially in this building. It doesn’t sit well with anybody.”

He was looking toward a day off Sunday, then a practice day Monday before a road trip through Dallas (Tuesday) and Nashville (Thursday).

Jeremy Swayman, making his first start since a Jan. 28 overtime loss in Florida, stopped 21 of 23 shots. He left for an extra attacker with 90 seconds left, but his mates couldn’t find a goal with one extra man, or two.

With time ticking down, David Pastrnak was bodied off the puck by Lars Eller, two big men colliding. The visitors won out.

“They were more desperate than us,” Montgomery reiterated.

Both teams were returning from their bye week, but the Bruins looked more sluggish than the Capitals. A second-period push, mainly in the latter half, saw Foligno cut the lead in half with his eighth goal of the season. The Bruins held an 11-4 shots edge in the second, and outshot the visitors, 28-23, for the game.

The Bruins were guilty of turning down a few Grade-A chances, making too many passes.

“You come off a break, things went so well for us, I think you just want to get your touches back. You feel that’s going to pick up right where it left off,” Foligno said. “A lot of times, this team that comes in now knows how good we are. They’re not going to give you that pretty play. You’re going to have to go straight ahead until it opens up for you.”

Their only goal was a greasy one, at 16:34 of the second. Foligno was standing in the crease as Connor Clifton flicked a backhand feed to the front of the net while circling the cage. Foligno’s sharp hands corralled it and stuffed it before Capitals netminder Darcy Kuemper (27 saves) could react.

Washington went ahead by a pair at 11:40 of the second, when rookie Jakub Lauko couldn’t clear the zone. Capitals agitator Garnet Hathaway found himself alone at the top of the zone. He had a screen of Derek Forbort and Anthony Mantha jostling in front, but his 40-foot wrister skipped in off the crossbar over Swayman’s left shoulder. Hathaway, knocked down after he scored, barked at the Bruins the whole time while celebrating.

It was a chippy game. The Bruins found themselves down early because of penalties, and their lack of power-play punch.

The Bruins did nothing on their first man-advantage, after Pastrnak drew a trip at 4:04 of the first. In a scrum at 5:20, Brad Marchand was sent off for poking at Kuemper, and Evgeny Kuznetsov went for hammering Marchand with a cross-check. On the next shift, Charlie Coyle was whistled for a hook to the hands — called almost every time — and Hampus Lindholm was caught for a sneaky interference after he pushed a downed stick into a scrum along the boards in the offensive zone.

That gave the Capitals too many bodies at the front of the net. Veteran center Nicklas Backstrom, who has a 2-4–6 line in 11 games after returning from offseason hip surgery, poked home a loose puck on a five-on-three at 6:28.

After taking a Nicolas Aube-Kubel shove to the throat, Lindholm was called for retaliatory roughing in the third after returning a shot. Then came a makeup interference call against Alex Ovechkin.

Hall couldn’t cash in on a Charlie McAvoy feed in four on four, and Trent Frederic fired wide of the net on a stellar chance from the slot.

David Krejci drew a trip at 8:10 of the third, but the Bruins’ power play didn’t dazzle the Capitals with its pace and movement. Marchand had a chance off a deflection at the side of the crease, but he couldn’t elevate it over Kuemper’s pads.

“I thought we practiced well this week,” Marchand said. “We looked pretty good. Looked like guys took care of themselves on break. I didn’t think we had a bad game. We missed a couple opportunities that if we capitalize, it’s a different game.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.