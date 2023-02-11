Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman finds the positive of getting back up to speed after a long layoff

“I think having a game is good to get your timing back, and period by period I thought I got better,” Swayman said.

Even if the result was a 2-1 loss at TD Garden, Swayman felt that he did get up to speed.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery had a plan in mind when he started Jeremy Swayman in net against the Washington Capitals: to get the goaltender “up to speed” after 13 days off.

That readjustment process started well before he hit the ice Saturday.

“We had two practices which [were] great, high-intensity practices, and you just try to get your speed back,” Swayman said of the Bruins’ Thursday-Friday return from their extended All-Star break. “But you can’t mimic a game.”

Montgomery said before the game that since Linus Ullmark had started the final two games before the break — a 5-2 win over Toronto and a 4-1 loss to Carolina — the All-Star was “pretty sharp,” which led him to give Swayman the nod.

Swayman looked calm under pressure against the Capitals.

“That’s our job,” Swayman said. “My favorite part of the game is keeping it tight when it matters, and that was kind of the case again today.”

Swayman’s last appearance was a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Jan. 28.

In his third NHL season, Swayman is 12-3-4 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. Ullmark, 26-4-1 overall, is 3-2 in his last five games and holds a .937 percent save percentage.

Against Washington, Swayman made eight saves in the first period and three in the second, conceding a goal in each. He finished with 21 saves on 23 shots, good for a .913 save percentage.

“His game has been really good here for a long time,” Montgomery said. “So it was nice to see him be that sharp.”

Montgomery attributed the low save total in the second period to the Bruins making an offensive push.

“They only had, we thought, four chances in the second, but they were really good chances because we were pushing, so we ended up giving up a lot the other way,” Montgomery said.

The Capitals forced Swayman to make his first save three minutes into the game off a wrist shot from Erik Gustafsson. At 6:28 of the opening period, Nicklas Backstrom beat Swayman off a loose puck with the Capitals on a five-on-three power play for a 1-0 lead.

“The most threatening guy isn’t the one with the puck,” Swayman said.

The Capitals’ second goal came while Swayman was screened, as Garnet Hathaway lifted a shot from the high slot over the goalie’s left shoulder at 11:40 of the second period for a 2-0 advantage. Swayman saw the puck the whole way, he said.

“I definitely want that one back,” Swayman said. “I think it hit the side of my head, so just to have a little bit of recoil and be able to stop that next time.”

Swayman completed his return from the long break with a 10-save, scoreless third period.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.