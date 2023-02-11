The Bruins tried to do too much on Saturday, and hope it’s a valuable lesson

The Capitals had more to play for, and the Bruins will face a lot of those teams down the stretch. Saturday, they say, will serve to remind them they have to put their heads down and get back to work.

“I thought we overpassed on many occasions,” captain Patrice Bergeron said after coming out of the All-Star break with a 2-1 loss to the Capitals. “We have to learn from that. The start was slow. Slow to react. Hesitant in our decision-making. That was to be expected. That being said, it was their first game as well and they were sharper and simpler with their plays.”

The Bruins were too cute on Saturday. Too extra with their touches, too much with their creativity.

Advertisement

“In general, not even tonight but lately, we have to have that playoff mentality. Pucks to the net, bodies to the net, and create havoc around there,” said Brad Marchand, who landed a game-high five shots and was around the net constantly. “You don’t usually score those highlight-reel goals in playoff time, and you don’t want to pass up an opportunity. Little more direct will definitely help.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Inconsistent calls chafe Marchand

If you thought referees Jon McIsaac and Chris Lee were off their game Saturday, you weren’t alone.

“I think they had a tough night tonight,” Marchand said.

The Bruins and Capitals had four power plays each, and the calls weren’t as consistent as Marchand would have liked.

“They called a really, really suspect call on [Charlie] Coyle [for a tap to the hands] there early in the game,” Marchand said. “If you’re going to call it like that, you can’t let some of the stuff go that they let go. That’s part of the problem, the whole year it’s really inconsistent. They make a call like that, and [Taylor Hall] gets hauled down in front of the net and there’s nothing.”

Advertisement

In the third, Hampus Lindholm was whistled for a retaliatory rough after taking a Nicolas Aube-Kubel shove to the throat.

“Guys have no idea what they can and can’t do,” said Marchand, who took a slashing penalty when he was jabbing at a puck he believed was loose, and then got hammered with a cross-check from behind from Evgeny Kuznetsov.

“They just can’t win,” Marchand said of the refs. “Which we know. They have a very tough job to do.”

Uncommon result

The Bruins are 22-2-3 at home and 14-2-0 against the Metropolitan Division this year . . . Jeremy Swayman dropped to 12-4-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. It’s likely Linus Ullmark starts Tuesday in Dallas against the West-leading Stars (30-14-10) . . . Bergeron was blistering in the faceoff circle, winning 17 of 23 draws (73.9 percent). David Krejci (3 for 9) struggled, while Coyle (9 for 18) was so-so . . . Zdeno Chara showed up at the Garden to check in with two of his former teams . . . Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, attending the game with a friend, was shown on the video board and received a hearty ovation . . . Alex Ovechkin stayed on 812 goals in the chase for Wayne Gretzky’s record, but the Russian Machine landed two shots and six hits in 18 minutes. He also took two penalties . . . Kennebunkport, Maine, product Garnet Hathaway produced a memorable celebration after scoring the Capitals’ second goal. Flat on his back after Connor Clifton bowled him over, Hathaway raised a gloved finger to the TD Garden rafters and twirled it around. He landed three shots and blocked two more in 13:11 . . . Charlie McAvoy led the Bruins with 25:56 on ice, blocking five shots, tied for most with Derek Forbort . . . Nick Foligno had a team-high four hits . . . Jakub Lauko, whose turnover led to Hathaway’s goal, logged just 5:10 . . . Ex-Bruin Marcus Johansson, skating with Nicklas Backstrom and the newly extended Sonny Milano (three years, $5.7 million), had an assist and a shot in 16:53. Johansson (13-15—28 in 53 games) is on an expiring deal.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.