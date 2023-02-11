A first projection of who will be with the Red Sox on Opening Day, with analysis of the 26-man roster

Based on bWAR, the leading returning player from last season outside of Devers is John Schreiber.

At the age of 26, Rafael Devers is the longest-tenured player on the roster. Yes, Chris Sale has technically been around a little longer. But his presence has been more rumor than fact for the last three seasons because of injuries.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With so many familiar faces now chasing championships somewhere else, the Red Sox open spring training this week with what feels like a group of strangers.

The Sox will likely break camp with 10-11 players new to the organization and two or three others with less than a year of major league experience.

For this team, spring training will be important as roles take shape on the field and new personalities mold the clubhouse.

Now is a good time to project what the roster will look like when the Sox open the season at Fenway Park on March 30 against the Orioles.

Keep in mind the Sox will build their Opening Day roster with the goal of keeping as many players under control as possible. That favors players on the 40-man roster, especially those without minor league options. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made it clear in his three seasons in charge that he prizes roster flexibility and minor league depth.

Teams can keep no more than 13 pitchers.

Trevor Story, who made a good first impression last season, is recovering from elbow surgery and won’t be available until, at best, sometime in July. The 40-man roster is full at the moment but the Sox will pick up a spot when Story goes on the 60-day injured list.

With that in mind, here is the first projection for the Opening Day roster:

▪ Starting rotation (5): LHP Sale, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Brayan Bello, LHP James Paxton, RHP Garrett Whitlock.

Analysis: Unless the Sox decide to open the season with a six-man rotation to protect Sale, Paxton, and Whitlock in their return from injuries, there’s no room for righthander Nick Pivetta.

Paxton has pitched nine years in the majors without a relief appearance. After three seasons of dealing with injuries, it wouldn’t seem wise to use him in relief. But that hasn’t been ruled out.

There’s always a chance Sale could open the season on the injured list because the Sox will want to bring him along slowly. But if he’s healthy, they should get him on the mound while they can.

Depth starters Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski, both righthanders, have options remaining and are likely to open the season in Triple A.

▪ Bullpen (8): LHP Richard Bleier, RHP Ryan Brasier, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Chris Martin, Pivetta, LHP Joely Rodríguez, RHP Schreiber.

Analysis: Pivetta fits here as a spot starter and multi-inning reliever, a role that will likely be important early in the season. With Jansen closing, Houck, Martin, and Schreiber slot in as setup men with Bleier and Rodríguez as lefty options.

Houck is likely to work as a starter in spring training in case of injury. But the plan is to have him in the bullpen. He could be a dominant eighth-inning option.

If there’s an injury, Zack Kelly, Kaleb Ort, or Wyatt Mills (all righthanders) are good candidates to make the roster.

▪ Infield (6): 1B Triston Casas, 2B Christian Arroyo, SS Kiké Hernández, 3B Devers, 1B-3B Justin Turner, SS-2B Niko Goodrum.

Analysis: Given how cautious the Red Sox are with injuries, it’s likely Adalberto Mondesí opens the season on the injured list as he recovers from knee surgery. That opens a spot for Goodrum, a non-roster player with ample major league experience.

Turner will get most of his at-bats as the DH but is certainly capable of filling in at the corners. That isn’t good news for Bobby Dalbec.

Dalbec had 62 extra-base hits, 94 RBIs, and an .819 OPS over 156 games from 2020-21 before crashing last season and being demoted to Triple A. He struggled as a bench player last season and likely serves the Sox best playing every day in Worcester as insurance for Casas. It would not be a surprise to see him get some outfield work in spring training.

▪ Outfield (5): LF Masataka Yoshida, CF Adam Duvall, RF Alex Verdugo, OF Rob Refsnyder, OF Raimel Tapia.

Analysis: The Sox could opt for another middle infielder and use four outfielders. But the guess here is Tapia can make the team as a non-roster player.

Yoshida, Duvall, and Verdugo seemed locked into their positions. The Sox are counting on Yoshida to be a fulcrum offensively, which won’t be easy as he makes the transition from Japan.

There are a lot of questions defensively with this group. Yoshida is a below-average defender, Duvall has only 68 career starts in center field over his eight-year career, and Verdugo is a much better left fielder than right fielder.

Refsynder is a capable backup at all three spots. Based on ability and experience Tapia is a better choice than Jarren Duran.

The Sox could throw down a wild card and give a spot to Ryan Fitzgerald, a 28-year-old former independent ball player who can play everywhere but catcher.

▪ Catcher (2): Reese McGuire, Connor Wong.

Analysis: That the Sox were able to sign Jorge Alfaro to a minor-league contract was a surprise as he could well be the best catcher on the roster. He has much more experience than McGuire. But Alfaro can’t opt out of his minor league deal until June 1, so he’s likely to start with Worcester and the Sox will see what they have in McGuire and Wong.

McGuire hit .337 with an .877 OPS in 36 games for the Sox last season. That sounds promising, but it’s probably an aberration. He hit .241 with a .646 OPS in the 194 games he played before that.

Wong turns 27 in May, so he’s not really a prospect at this stage. That he played second base, third base, and outfield in the minors could come in handy.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.