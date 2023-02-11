Five Red Sox story lines heading into spring training

The Sox will try to bounce back from last season’s last-place finish in the American League East with some new faces.

The Red Sox’ buildup to the 2023 season will start to take shape when pitchers and catchers report this coming week to Fenway South.

Here are five story lines heading into the spring:

▪ The rotation’s health. Really, that means Chris Sale’s health, because a lot of the rotation’s success depends on how much the Red Sox can get out of Sale. The lefthander, who signed a contract extension following the team’s 2018 World Series title, has pitched in just 11 games over the last three seasons, which included a wide range of injuries, including Tommy John surgery.

Advertisement

Sale recently said at the team’s Winter Weekend event that “Humpty Dumpty got put back together.” But this spring, and then this season, ultimately be the judge of that. The Sox will bring Sale along slowly. The same goes for James Paxton, who missed all of last season. Paxton was expected back by the midway point in 2022, but he suffered a Grade 2 lat tear in his left (throwing) shoulder. Paxton has made only six starts over the last three years. He pitched well for the Yankees in 2019, making 29 starts, going 15-6, and compiling a 3.82 ERA in 150⅔ innings, striking out 186. If the Sox can get anywhere near that version of Paxton, it would be a bonus.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

But again, the success of the rotation largely depends on Sale. The days of him making 30-plus starts in a season may be over, but can he give the Sox 22 or 23? The days of him throwing a high-90s fastball are likely also finished. But Sale has said that he’s now comfortable living in the low 90s, and then emptying the tank when he sees fit.

Advertisement

▪ Can Verdugo take another step? Alex Verdugo’s three seasons with the Red Sox have been solid, batting .288/.343/.425 with a .768 OPS. He has elite bat-to-ball skills and doesn’t strike out much (just 227 strikeouts in 1,469 plate appearances with the Sox). He hit .280 last season with a career-high 39 doubles. But manager Alex Cora made it clear at the end of the season that he wanted more from Verdugo, believing his 2022 season could have been better.

Verdugo can sometimes deviate from his approach and try to launch the ball. When that happens, you will see him roll over grounders to second base. His ground-ball rate (45.2 last year) can be an issue at times. But where Verdugo really took a step back last season was in the outfield, where he finished minus-5 in defensive runs saved. Acquisition Masataka Yoshida grades as a below-average outfielder and is seen strictly playing left. That means Verdugo will have to command right field on a full-time basis, the toughest position to play at Fenway Park.

▪ Enter Yoshida. Speaking of Yoshida, there will be a lot of eyes on the Japanese star as he makes his first splash in the big leagues. Yoshida is known for his bat, hitting .336/.449/.559 with a 1.007 OPS for the Orix Buffaloes last season. He has a keen eye at the plate and will take his walks, something the Red Sox struggled with last season. The Sox need his slugging numbers to translate, and former big leaguer Adam Jones (who played with Yoshida during the 2020 and ‘21 seasons) believes they will, calling Yoshida the Japanese Juan Soto.

Advertisement

That might be too lofty of a comparison. But if Yoshida’s power doesn’t translate, he’s just another Verdugo.

▪ Life without Bogaerts. Kiké Hernández is excited to play shortstop, and he will get a lot of the reps with Trevor Story (elbow) out for a significant period and Mondesi still recovering from knee surgery. Hernández has never started more than 17 games at shortstop, so this will certainly be a test of durability. It’s known as his best position. Hernández says he’s a shortstop at heart who just happens to play multiple positions. Now, the Sox need him at short more than ever.

▪ The leadership. It’s not just Bogaerts who went west, but J.D. Martinez, too. Bogaerts and Martinez implemented a culture while with the Red Sox. Martinez was the team’s “player/hitting coach.” Teammates embraced some — not all — of his routines. Martinez was a voice for other players, including Mookie Betts, who said Martinez helped him greatly during his MVP season of 2018.

Acquisition Justin Turner, according to Hernández, is similar to Martinez and can take on that role. Rafael Devers will have to step up, too, after signing a lucrative contract. That’s just the way it works.

However, there will no doubt be an adjustment period with such franchise pillars playing elsewhere.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.