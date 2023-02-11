Maddy Siegrist scores 50 points, sets Big East women’s career record as Villanova routs Seton Hall

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 50 points to become the Big East Conference’s career regular-season women’s basketball scoring leader and No. 15 Villanova defeated Seton Hall 99-65 on Saturday.

With 1,550 conference regular-season points, Siegrist surpassed former Boston College standout Sarah Behn's (1989-93) 1,546 points. Siegrist also broke the previous single-game Villanova program record of 44 points, set by Shelly Pennefather.

Siegrist, who posted the first 50-point game in Division 1 action this season (men or women), shot a smoldering 76.9%, making 20 of 26 shot attempts. She grabbed 10 rebounds and did not commit a foul or turnover.