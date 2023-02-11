fb-pixel Skip to main content
no. 15 villanova 99, seton hall 65

Maddy Siegrist scores 50 points, sets Big East women’s career record as Villanova routs Seton Hall

By Associated PressUpdated February 11, 2023, 1 hour ago
Villanova's Maddy Siegrist became the first Division 1 player, man or woman, to hit the 50-point mark this season.Joe Buglewicz/Getty

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 50 points to become the Big East Conference’s career regular-season women’s basketball scoring leader and No. 15 Villanova defeated Seton Hall 99-65 on Saturday.

With 1,550 conference regular-season points, Siegrist surpassed former Boston College standout Sarah Behn's (1989-93) 1,546 points. Siegrist also broke the previous single-game Villanova program record of 44 points, set by Shelly Pennefather.

Siegrist, who posted the first 50-point game in Division 1 action this season (men or women), shot a smoldering 76.9%, making 20 of 26 shot attempts. She grabbed 10 rebounds and did not commit a foul or turnover.

Advertisement

Maddie Burke scored 12 points for Villanova (22-4, 13-2 Big East), which shot 38 for 59 (64.4%).

Sidney Cooks scored 21 for Seton Hall (15-10, 8-7) and Lauren Park-Lane added 20.

Cooks’s basket 6:17 before halftime knotted the score at 25. Siegrist countered with a layup 4:53 before intermission and Villanova went on a 17-3 run for a 42-28 advantage at the break. Siegrist scored 8 and Burke scored 7 during the run.

Siegrist scored 22 by halftime and picked up where she left after the break with a layup and a 3-pointer off a Seton Hall turnover to give the Wildcats their first 20-point lead of the contest at 49-28. She scored 15 in the third.

Seton Hall hosts DePaul on Monday. Villanova heads to New York to face St. John’s on Wednesday.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video