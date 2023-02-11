Here are the winners and losers of the baseball offseason

To at least some degree, every team feels good about its roster as camps open. But some teams and individuals had a better winter than others. Let’s take a look.

Spring training starts this coming week as an eventful offseason comes to an end.

Mets: So much for the Steve Cohen Tax stopping Steve Cohen.

The Mets signed free agent starters Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana for $187.6 million. They also signed Edwin Díaz, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo to extensions worth $314 million.

Their luxury-tax payroll is expected to be over $370 million and the industry perception is they will be in avid pursuit of Shohei Ohtani if he reaches free agency next winter.

Xander Bogaerts: There was little question that Bogaerts would reap a windfall in free agency. But nobody expected he’d land an 11-year, $280 million deal.

But after the Phillies snapped up Trea Turner for 11 years and $300 million, the Padres got aggressive. They valued Bogaerts for both his ability and having the kind of personality that could unite their clubhouse. His timing proved perfect.

Rangers: Texas has been at least 23 games out of first place in the last five full seasons. Owner Ray Davis has had enough.

Since October he has hired Bruce Bochy as manager and Mike Maddux as pitching coach while signing starters Jacob deGrom, Nate Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney, and Martín Pérez for a combined $263.6 million.

The question now is whether their lineup is potent enough.

Yankees: They still need a left fielder other than Aaron Hicks and it’s uncertain who will play shortstop. But Hal Steinbrenner did what had to be done by retaining Aaron Judge for a whopping $360 million and adding Carlos Rodón for six years and $162 million.

Keeping first baseman Anthony Rizzo was another important move.

Phillies: After winning the National League pennant, Dave Dombrowski improved what was already a strong lineup by signing Turner. Philadelphia also added Taijuan Walker to the rotation.

Twins: They lost Carlos Correa to the Giants. Then they lost him to the Mets. Then they signed him for a bargain six years and $200 million.

The Giants and Mets had concerns with Correa’s physical, particularly his surgically repaired right ankle. But the Twins had Correa on the field for 136 games last season and are comfortable he will hold up.

Minnesota also added Christian Vazquez on a three-year deal.

Farhan Zaidi and the Giants made a run at a couple superstars, but couldn't manage to land any. Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Losers

Giants: They made a strong run at Judge only to fall short. They pivoted to Correa and had a deal in place before having concerns with his physical.

They ended up with two starters (Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling), a reliever (Taylor Rogers), and two outfielders (Michael Conforto and Mitch Haniger).

That’s not a bad offseason. It might even be a pretty good one. But it fell short of their high goals.

Dodgers: By their usual standards, the Dodgers sat out the winter.

They added J.D. Martinez and Noah Syndergaard on one-year deals, and retained Clayton Kershaw, but otherwise held back, almost surely to make a run at Ohtani next season.

The Dodgers could have reset the luxury-tax penalties by getting their payroll under $233 million. But when Trevor Bauer was reinstated from suspension and then released, that added a wasted $22.5 million.

Chaim Bloom: That their chief baseball officer was savagely booed at the team’s usually cheery fanfest event was the lowlight of the winter for the Red Sox. It’s fair to say a large percentage of the fan base does not share Bloom’s vision for the organization.

Sustainability sounded good until Bloom dumped a series of beloved and successful players for little in return.

The grumbles will only grow louder if the Sox get off to a slow start.

Orioles: It’s not so much that Baltimore had a bad offseason. It just wasn’t as impactful as expected.

General manager Mike Elias spoke confidently in November about adding significantly to the rotation and ended up with free agent Kyle Gibson on a one-year deal before making a trade for Oakland’s Cole Irvin.

The Orioles also have highly regarded righthander Grayson Rodriguez on the way. But they could have used somebody like Jameson Taillon or Eovaldi to buttress their staff.

“We approach things very carefully,” Elias said. “We have a lot of really smart and experienced people in our front office working on our plan, and that includes growing the team over the next few years, managing our payroll, trying to get into contracts that make sense for the long haul.”

The remainders: There is still a group of notable players looking for jobs.

Michael Wacha is the best starter left assuming teams will continue to pass on Bauer. Wacha was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts for the Red Sox last season but has received only one-year offers.

Gary Sanchez, Yuli Gurriel, Rougned Odor, Jose Iglesias, Elvis Andrus, Jurickson Profar, and Luke Voit also remain unemployed.

Matt Strahm’s two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies skewed the market for lefthanded relievers. That has left Matt Moore and Will Smith still hoping for better deals.

DOUBLE DUTY

Hernández will have a busy spring training

Kiké Hernandez has a busy spring ahead. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Interesting spring training coming up for Kiké Hernández. He will start out with the Red Sox playing shortstop, then join Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic to play center field, before rejoining the Sox to play shortstop.

It should work out. Puerto Rico will conduct its training camp at Fenway South, which will allow Hernández to keep working with the Sox infield coaches.

Puerto Rico’s coaches also understand that Hernández will need to get some work in at shortstop on the side as the tournament progresses. With Francisco Lindor playing shortstop, Hernández may not see any game action.

Hernández has only 47 career starts at shortstop — 12 in the last four seasons. But it’s his favorite position and one he has long believed he can have success at.

As the Sox were remaking their roster this winter, Hernández preferred shortstop over center field.

“I was worried that center field was going to be way too much ground to cover considering my speed. Of course, I depend a lot on my jump, on my first step,” he told Chris Rose on “The Chris Rose Rotation” podcast.

“I cover a lot of ground on my first step and I try to be moving before the ball gets hit, kind of like an infielder. Basically the same as playing second but with a longer throw.”

Hernández isn’t worried about being doubted.

“We’ll talk in October. We’ll talk in November. Watch me. That’s it,” he said. “If there’s something they can expect, it’s I won’t be scared.”

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ That Justin Turner decided to take Xander Bogaerts’s No. 2 when he joined the Sox was a bit of a surprise.

Turner is a veteran and has every right to ask for a number that’s available. But for some fans, the loss of Bogaerts will still be fresh and there could be some backlash.

In 2008, veteran reliever LaTroy Hawkins asked for No. 21 when he signed with the Yankees. It had not been given out since Paul O’Neill retired in 2001.

Fans booed Hawkins and he switched to No. 22 only 16 games into the season.

Justin Turner will wear a notable number in Boston. Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

▪ The Red Sox have installed LED lights at Fenway Park, which use less energy and last longer. It also will allow for special effects during a game.

▪ Old friend Daniel Nava will manage High-A Great Lakes for the Dodgers this season. The team is based in Midland, Mich.

Nava, who turns 40 this month, finished his playing career in 2019 and joined the Dodgers in 2021.

▪ John Henry’s term on MLB’s executive council expired and he was replaced by Guardians chairman Paul Dolan.

▪ According to the esteemed UniWatch website, the Red Sox are one of only six teams who have sold advertising patches on their uniforms. The others are the Angels, Astros, Diamondbacks, Padres, and Reds.

More deals are likely throughout spring training.

MassMutual agreed to a reported 10-year, $170 million deal with the Sox for the patch and signage at Fenway Park. The Reds, on the other hand, are getting $5 million a year from a grocery store chain.

As part of their deal with MassMutual, the patch on Sox uniforms will be placed where it gets the most television exposure. That means the throwing arm of a pitcher or the front shoulder of a hitter.

MLB gave teams a choice of having all the patches on one sleeve or to vary them depending on the player. Presumably that option generated more profit.

Yes, it’s awful the Sox will ruin their classic jersey with an advertisement. The same will be true if the Cardinals, Dodgers, Giants or Yankees do the same.

But it’s naïve at this point to think any team will turn down a chance to make more money.

ETC.

Some local ties for the WBC

Sharon's Jake Fishman will pitch for Israel on the international stage. Nick Wass/Associated Press

The World Baseball Classic is an opportunity for some lesser-known players to take a turn in the spotlight, including a few from Massachusetts.

Athletics lefthander Jake Fishman, who played at Sharon High before going on to Union College, will play for Israel and manager Ian Kinsler.

Fishman, 28, was a 30th-round draft pick by the Blue Jays in 2016. He was a Rule 5 Draft pick by the Marlins in 2020, made his major league debut last season, and has since signed with the Athletics after being released in November.

Kevin Youkilis will be Israel’s hitting coach.

Brewers outfield prospect Sal Frelick is playing for Italy and manager Mike Piazza. Frelick was a multi-sport star at Lexington High before taking a baseball scholarship at Boston College.

Frelick was a first-round pick in 2021 and finished last season at Triple A. He had a .403 OBP in 119 minor league games at three levels in 2021.

Three players I’ll be rooting for: Team USA reliever Daniel Bard, Israel catcher Ryan Lavarnway, and Colombia lefthander Rio Gomez.

For the 37-year-old Bard, the WBC is the latest chapter in his extraordinary comeback story. After a seven-year absence from the majors because of severe control issues, Bard made a comeback with the Rockies in 2020 and has become their lockdown closer. The righthander had a 1.79 ERA last season with 34 saves.

Lavarnway, 37, was drafted by the Red Sox in 2008 and has since played for 11 other organizations and appeared in 165 major league games. He’s also played in Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Venezuela along the way.

At the moment, Lavarnway is a free agent. Perhaps the WBC will land him another chance.

Gomez, 28, was cut from his high school team but didn’t give up on baseball and joined a junior college team as a walk-on. That led to three seasons at the University of Arizona and being selected by the Red Sox in the 36th round of the 2017 draft.

He has since made it to Double A and will play for Colombia thanks to his family’s ancestry. His father, the late Pedro Gomez, was a reporter for ESPN.

Extra bases

Kevin Kiermaier will anchor the outfield in Toronto. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Blue Jays used Lourdes Gurriel, Teoscar Hernández, George Springer, and Raimel Tapia as their primary outfielders last season. They made 85 percent of the starts. Hernández and Gurriel have since been traded and Tapia signed with the Red Sox are being non-tendered. The plan now is to use Springer in right, Kevin Kiermaier in center, and Daulton Varsho in left. That’s an athletic trio that should cover a lot of ground and improve Toronto’s overall team defense, which was already solid … Mets GM Billy Eppler made two interesting decisions this past week. He hired Carlos Beltrán as a special assistant and dropped Bryn Alderson as assistant GM. Beltrán was hired to manage the Mets on Nov. 1, 2019, then fired 77 days later after he was revealed as a ringleader in Houston’s 2017 sign-stealing scheme. Alderson is the son of former Mets president Sandy Alderson … Padres owner Peter Seidler is the West Coast version of Steve Cohen. He doesn’t care what it costs to win. San Diego signed 36-year-old Yu Darvish to a six-year, $108 million extension. The righthander, who was eligible for free agency after the coming season, will be 42 when the contract expires. The Padres also are pushing to sign Manny Machado to an extension … Keep an eye on Japan in the WBC. The New York Post reported that ace righthander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will likely be posted by the Orix Buffaloes after the season. The 24-year-old is 33-10 with a 1.54 ERA the last two seasons and has a big fastball. Red Sox scouts saw plenty of Yamamoto while watching his teammate Masataka Yoshida the last few years … Nearly 80 percent of the Hall of Fame voters (307 of 389) made their votes public. That’s great, but it should be closer to 100 percent. Members of the BBWAA ask players, managers, and executives to go on the record with their opinions. The least we can do is hold ourselves to that standard and take whatever criticism results. You may have noticed last month that Bronson Arroyo received one vote. It turns out that vote came from Peter Gammons. Arroyo goes back 20 years supporting the Hot Stove Cool Music charity concerts and the scholarship program named for Gammons that has helped send 225 students to four-year colleges … Baseball America selected Boston College outfielder Travis Honeyman as a second-team preseason All-American. Honeyman, who is from Massapequa, N.Y., had a .908 OPS over 40 games last season. The Eagles open their season on Friday at Pepperdine. Their first 18 games are on the road or at a neutral site in seven states before hosting Northeastern on March 21 … Best wishes to Pete Wilk, who manages the Vermont Lake Monsters in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. The Rhode Island native and former Georgetown University coach was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. There is a GoFundMe page if you wish to aid his family … Happy birthday to Brian Denman, who is 67. The righthander started nine games for the Red Sox in 1982, going 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA from Aug. 22-Oct. 2. That was the extent of his major league career. Denman was in the Sox organization from 1978-84, making 155 starts. After two seasons with the Tigers in Triple A, he retired. Denman’s final two starts were against the Yankees. He couldn’t get out of the first inning at Fenway Park on Sept. 27, giving up six runs. Then on Oct. 2, Denman pitched a six-hit shutout at Yankee Stadium to beat Dave Righetti.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.