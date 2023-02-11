NHL playoff race is heating up, especially in the New York area among the Rangers, Devils, and Islanders

Armstrong gave Tarasenko an answer on Thursday, the Blues general manager dishing the veteran scorer to the Rangers and adding more fire to what should be the most interesting playoff race in years in the New York area.

“Even Vladi don’t know the future of Vladi,” the Blues winger said at All-Star media day. “There is only one guy who knows more than me, and his name is Doug Armstrong . I think that’s the guy who you should talk about my future.”

Entering the weekend, the Rangers and Devils were on a collision course to meet in the first round. That’s if the Islanders, who fired the opening trade-season salvo by acquiring Bo Horvat, don’t shoehorn themselves into the race.

The Rangers and Devils haven’t met in the playoffs since the 2012 Eastern Conference finals, when a 39-year-old Martin Brodeur and the Devils (“Henrique! It’s over!”) made one last run to the Stanley Cup Final. Before that, it was the division semifinals in 1992 (Rangers won), the memorable conference finals in 1994 (“Matteau! Matteau!” in Game 7), and unremarkable series in 1997 (Rangers), 2006 (Devils), and 2008 (Rangers).

The last time they were battling for something, it was for ping-pong balls in the 2019 draft, when the Devils (Jack Hughes) and Rangers (Kaapo Kakko) had the first two picks.

On the same Thursday the Devils announced that Hughes, the budding superstar, would be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, and Horvat was finishing his first feed from Mathew Barzal in a game against his old Canucks mates, the Rangers added Tarasenko, a six-time 30-goal scorer who found his game last season (34-48–82) after scoring seven goals combined in two injury-riddled seasons.

“No,” Tarasenko said during All-Star Weekend, when asked if he thought his career might be done. “I had belief. It always takes time after injury to come back and feel the same. I always believed. There were no doubts in my mind.”

Smooth-passing St. Louis center Robert Thomas sparked his resurgence last season, but Tarasenko (10-19–29 in 38 games this season) should find instant chemistry with fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and perennially overlooked pivot Mika Zibanejad. That also bumps Boxford’s Chris Kreider down to the third line, shades of what the Bruins sometimes do with ex-MVP Taylor Hall. Depth wins playoff series.

Could the Devils deal for Timo Meier to keep pace in the East? Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Tarasenko deal means the Rangers get another top shooter for a power play that currently features Panarin, Zibanejad, Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, and Adam Fox on the first unit. They are officially out of the running for the Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and Sharks’ Timo Meier, which means the Devils could be more interested.

New Jersey was already considered a top suitor for Meier, who would fit well with fellow Swiss star Nico Hischier. Meier, a restricted free agent, could sign an extension with his new team or play next season on a one-year, $10 million qualifying offer. Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald, who got Hughes to agree to an eight-year extension with a salary-cap hit ($8 million) that already looks like a bargain, is on record as saying he wants a top-six winger with term.

That would make Kane, who has yet to declare whether he wants to waive his no-move clause ($10.5 million cap hit), an ill fit in New Jersey. There’s no space for him in Manhattan. The Islanders made their big move. If Kane is moving, it probably won’t be to the New York area. Upstate, however, seems plausible. Would Kane’s hometown Sabres, who entered the weekend on the outside of a packed race, use some of their considerable cap space and add him for a playoff push?

With nine goals and 35 points in 46 games for a miserable Blackhawks club, Kane (26-66–92 last season) still has game. On the ice, he’s a one-dimensional player, but you’d think he could help teach youngsters Dylan Cozens, Payton Krebs, Jack Quinn, and J-J Peterka something about winning games down the stretch.

And if Kane wants to stick around a couple more seasons on a reduced deal, that’s probably OK with Buffalo. Even with extensions for Tage Thompson ($7.143 million), Cozens ($7.1 million), and Mattias Samuelsson ($4.286 million) kicking in next season, they still have loads of cap space; some $24 million, with a few middle-tier players to sign and a big Rasmus Dahlin extension looming this summer.

The Rangers, who also acquired depth defenseman Niko Mikkola in the Tarasenko deal, gave up Sammy Blais, the outdoorsy-named Hunter Skinner, and two draft picks (first-rounder in 2023, fourth-rounder in 2024). They also got the Blues to retain half of Tarasenko’s expiring $7.5 million cap hit. The teardown of the 2019 Stanley Cup champions continues.

Only eight of the 30 St. Louis players who celebrated at TD Garden in Game 7 are with the team now, including the returning Blais. Even the visiting locker room at the Garden, which was doused in Bud Light on June 12, 2019, has been overhauled. Captain Ryan O’Reilly could be next to go, assuming his broken foot is healed, as a rental for a center-needy team. Ivan Barbashev makes sense for a lot of clubs as bottom-six upgrade. Of Blues with term, Thomas, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Binnington are playing well. Colton Parayko and Robert Bortuzzo are not.

“It’s very impressive to keep your core, especially now,” Tarasenko said, asked to react to the Bruins’ record start. “There are not many teams that can sustain the level of compete for many, many years. It also can change very fast with any team. It’s very impressive to see.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Three interesting restricted free agents

Can Max Comtois get back to his best? David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Three under-the-radar RFA situations to monitor:

Max Comtois, LW, Ducks: Scoring is down, penalties are up, but he plays with edge and has shown he can produce. It’s worrisome that Comtois (16-17–33 in 2020-21) hasn’t come close to that since. His qualifying offer is $2.445 million.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW, Canadiens: Has scored on half of his shot attempts this season (5-1–6 in seven games). Surely he will be part of the future if he keeps that up, but what’s the price for a Cole Caufield-sized winger with 11 career appearances?

Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, Islanders: Currently injured on the last year of his entry-level contract. Should benefit from the Bo Horvat acquisition, given how center upgrades help wingers produce. With Zach Parise expiring, the right-shooting winger should get at least a third-line role. Does Lou Lamoriello want more checkers than scorers in his bottom six?

ETC.

Flyers’ rebuild will take time

The Flyers made John Tortorella the face of their rebuild, rather than GM Chuck Fletcher, in having the coach send a letter to season ticket-holders.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” wrote Tortorella in the missive, “We’re not there yet.”

True. Philadelphia, which finished 29th in the league last season, was 23rd as of Thursday. The Flyers will be in the lottery, but not with as high a pick as some of the teams that are embracing the bottom-out.

Capped-out with one of the most mediocre rosters in the game — less the injured Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson — Philly’s path to contention is unclear. Paying a combined $16.875 million a season for the defensive trio of Ivan Provorov (through 2025), Rasmus Ristolainen (2027), and Tony DeAngelo (2024) is a bet that doesn’t look like it’ll pay off. It’s the kind of season that demands brutal honesty directed at the mirror.

DeAngelo, now skating on the third pair, had Tortorella acknowledging to the media that the power-play quarterback was sheltered in Carolina, one of the strongest defensive teams, and that the Flyers didn’t realize how much work they needed to do with DeAngelo when they signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal last summer.

“His deficiencies defensively … kind of [stick] out more with us,” assessed Tortorella, and while he’s an offensive producer, “we know what Tony is … the defensive liability is something we need to work at.

“The amount of work that we need to do with him … I didn’t think that at the point in time that we got him. But it is what it is.”

Brunet an intriguing Bruins prospect

Frederic Brunet is tearing it up in the QMJHL. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Teams with big pieces to trade were assessing the Bruins’ prospects entering the weekend. One surely on their radar: Frederic Brunet.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound defenseman, taken in last year’s fifth round (132nd overall), is having a fantastic season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He leads QMJHL defensemen in scoring, with 10-46–56 totals in his first 47 games. He’s 4-17–21 in 11 games since a trade from Rimouski, where he was captain, to Victoriaville. While the 19-year-old from the Ottawa area (Gatineau, Quebec) has not played for Team Canada, he could be on the World Junior or World Championship radar if offense is needed.

First impressions of Brunet — who could sign an entry-level deal after this season — on video are of a player who uses his length and instincts well in the offensive zone. He is a plus skater. One of the nice tools in his box is a fallaway cutback, where he does a spin-pivot away from a check (think Matt Grzelcyk). His offensive-zone work is strong. He finds seams well. He moves smartly away from the puck but likes to have it on his stick. His stick skills include good shot placement and proper pace on his passes.

Additional defensive stoutness would help. He uses his body on a time/score basis but doesn’t appear unwilling to engage. Decision-making in transition needs improvement. And, like most prospects at his level, he’s never dealt with the intensity of pro hockey. Not everyone can shine in that environment.

These ideas deserve the star treatment

Some good ideas coming out of All-Star Weekend surrounding next year’s game in Toronto. A few that I like:

1. Bring back the draft. Last conducted in 2015, the draft was a buzzy, sometimes-boozy affair that brought what the game sorely lacks: laughter and chirps. Someone’s going to be picked last. Get over it. Start the weekend with this, bring some intrigue to the top of the show, and you’re off and running.

2. Outdoor rink integration. Whether it’s a shinny game with celebrities or skills events such as fastest skater, lean all the way into the elements. You can’t play pond hockey in most of the United States now, but you still can in Canada. Let’s celebrate that side of the game and make it beautiful. Put the fastest skater on a straightaway track so we don’t have Cale Makar wiping out and hitting the boards.

3. Rogers Centre: Have the main All-Star Weekend festival there. Have skills events and concerts and good food options. Have players perform trick shots with pucks flying off the neighboring CN Tower into the open-dome baseball park (pre-tape this; don’t have pucks hitting people in the head).

4. Bring the enthusiasm. Invite every retired NHLer to this event, especially ex-Maple Leafs. If Wendel Clark and Doug Gilmour aren’t firing up the crowd, something’s wrong. Pay tribute to Borje Salming at the appropriate moment. Do something with the Hockey Hall of Fame. These are opportunities for Toronto to remind Auston Matthews and all future free agents how good its market is, how the idea that Toronto revolves around hockey is not just media hype.

Loose pucks

Outdoor hockey is all the rage these days. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Speaking of outdoor hockey, commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL is exploring a South Florida setup. While it seems near-impossible, given the way thunderstorms can wash away a good weekend there, pal George Richards of Florida Hockey Now had a great idea: Hold it at Marlins Park. That’s a chilly, air-conditioned baseball stadium not far from South Beach, Little Havana, and downtown Miami. You could keep the A/C on all day, then have a killer Lightning-Panthers game under the warm tropical skies at night. There’s a lot of lawn parking available in the neighborhoods nearby, plus Cuban coffee and cigars for everyone … Kudos to Eric Staal, who hooked on with Florida this season after zero NHL games last season (just a brief AHL stint and Olympics run for Canada). At 38, he hit the 10-goal mark with a pair of shorthanded empty-netters in Thursdary’s win over the Sharks. One of the more interesting Hall of Fame cases among active players: a long career as a star, a Triple Gold Club, Stanley Cup winner, 450-plus goals, and 1,000-plus points. I feel like he gets in eventually … A projected top-five pick in the draft, Swedish center Leo Carlsson has Wellesley-based agent Matt Keator feeling great about the upside. “He’s growing into his body,” Keator said of the 18-year-old, listed at 6-3 and 194 pounds. Carlsson has a 5-13–18 line in 34 games for Orebro in the Swedish Hockey League. “We’re excited,” Keator said. “He still has a ways to go physically and a lot of growing to do off the ice.” When might he come to North America? “There’s no rush with any of these kids,” said Keator. “It’s all about the ping-pong balls.” … While still recovering from a leg injury, Jake DeBrusk missed the Bruins’ return to practice from the All-Star break because his flight home from Edmonton was canceled. If you heard “DeBrusk is grounded” in the last few seasons, you might have thought Bruce Cassidy had something to do with it … NESN’s “David Krejci at 1,000″ documentary, like that of Patrice Bergeron, is well worth the watch. It includes a rarely seen interview with Krejci’s Czech-speaking parents, Zdenek and Renata, and hits on all the high points of his stellar career. It also leaves the impression that watching their son build a life stateside has not been easy for Krejci’s parents, and reinforces how meaningful last year’s return to Czechia was for them. A good litmus test for someone’s intelligence as a hockey observer: whether they appreciate Krejci’s game … With 124 career playoff points, Krejci needs two to pass Patrik Elias for second-most by a Czech player. Jaromir Jagr (201) is first. Jagr, nearing his 51st birthday (Feb. 15), still plays for the Kladno team he owns (3-8–11 in 19 games) … Jim Montgomery’s run as Bruins coach has been anything but sour, but Tomas Nosek might say otherwise. At an early January practice, as documented by “Behind the B,” the coach announced that his team was last in shootouts — it entered this weekend 24th in shootout shooting percentage — and that the winners of the subsequent shootout drill would get to eat an apple. The goalies won, and Linus Ullmark took a bite and fed one to Jeremy Swayman. The losers ate a lemon. Nosek got the assignment and, prodded by Montgomery and some hooting teammates, sank his teeth in. He drained the juice from the other half into his gullet and tossed the peel onto the bench. “See you tomorrow, boys,” was Montgomery’s voice-over quote that led to a commercial. Just another day with the Black and Gold.

