No. 4 UConn women’s basketball upends Georgetown to avoid three-game slide

Freshman Kennedy Fauntleroy had a game-high 24 points for the Hoyas (12-13, 5-11), who have lost 34 consecutive games to UConn.

Aubrey Griffin added 18 points for the Huskies (22-4, 14-1 Big East), who were coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 1993. They haven’t dropped three in a row since that same season.

WASHINGTON — Dorka Juhász had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help the No. 4-ranked UConn women’s basketball team fend off Georgetown, 67-59, snapping a rare two-game slide Saturday night.

UConn dominated the glass, outrebounding the Hoyas, 44-23, in a game played off campus at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, the home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

The Huskies lost, 81-77, on Sunday to No. 1 South Carolina, then followed it up Wednesday with a 59-52 setback at Marquette. In the first half, Georgetown threatened to deal UConn its third loss in seven days.

The Hoyas held an early 7-point advantage, led 17-13 after a quarter, and were within 3 points in the middle of the third quarter.

Connecticut finally created some separation with a 12-0 spurt spanning parts of the final two periods to push its advantage to 51-36. Griffin scored 6 points in the run, while Georgetown was held scoreless for nearly five minutes.

The Hoyas pulled within 63-59 with 28.7 seconds remaining, but the Huskies made their last four free throws to seal the victory.

Connecticut, which committed 23 turnovers in a 65-50 defeat of the Hoyas on Jan. 15, again struggled with Georgetown’s defense. The Huskies had 12 turnovers at halftime and 23 for the game.