fb-pixel Skip to main content
no. 4 uconn 67, georgetown 59

No. 4 UConn women’s basketball upends Georgetown to avoid three-game slide

By Patrick Stevens Associated Press,Updated February 11, 2023, 1 hour ago
UConn forward Dorka Juhasz (right) grabbed a rebound over Georgetown's Graceann Bennett.Terrance Williams/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Dorka Juhász had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help the No. 4-ranked UConn women’s basketball team fend off Georgetown, 67-59, snapping a rare two-game slide Saturday night.

Aubrey Griffin added 18 points for the Huskies (22-4, 14-1 Big East), who were coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 1993. They haven’t dropped three in a row since that same season.

Freshman Kennedy Fauntleroy had a game-high 24 points for the Hoyas (12-13, 5-11), who have lost 34 consecutive games to UConn.

UConn dominated the glass, outrebounding the Hoyas, 44-23, in a game played off campus at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, the home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

Advertisement

The Huskies lost, 81-77, on Sunday to No. 1 South Carolina, then followed it up Wednesday with a 59-52 setback at Marquette. In the first half, Georgetown threatened to deal UConn its third loss in seven days.

The Hoyas held an early 7-point advantage, led 17-13 after a quarter, and were within 3 points in the middle of the third quarter.

Connecticut finally created some separation with a 12-0 spurt spanning parts of the final two periods to push its advantage to 51-36. Griffin scored 6 points in the run, while Georgetown was held scoreless for nearly five minutes.

The Hoyas pulled within 63-59 with 28.7 seconds remaining, but the Huskies made their last four free throws to seal the victory.

Connecticut, which committed 23 turnovers in a 65-50 defeat of the Hoyas on Jan. 15, again struggled with Georgetown’s defense. The Huskies had 12 turnovers at halftime and 23 for the game.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video