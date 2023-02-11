Peabody coach Michelle Roach joins rarified air with 100th win coupled with the 100 points she scored at St. Mary’s

“I’m just so proud of my team — they mean a lot to me, my assistant coaches mean a lot to me — and this was a special night for our seniors,” Roach said. “The kids just worked so incredibly hard, and we were able to come away with that win that meant so much to all of us.”

In its first eight years, Peabody tallied 19 wins. Since Roach took over the program eight years ago, it has emerged as a Division 1 threat.

With a 1-0 shutout of Northeast League rival Newburyport, Peabody coach Michelle Roach secured her 100th career win Saturday night. Roach — who played on the inaugural girls’ team at St. Mary’s in 2000 — pulled off the extremely rare feat of recording 100 points as a player and 100 wins as a coach, joining Methuen/Tewksbury’s Sarah Doucette, who won her 100th game last month and was a four-year starter at Andover.

Locked in a scoreless deadlock through the first 16 minutes of the second period, the 15th-ranked Tanners (14-3-0) were on the power play and aching to get on the board. As the one-man advantage came to a close, junior forward Catie Kampersal took the ice as the puck floated into the neutral zone. Kampersal nabbed the puck, flew down the left side, and slammed home a five-hole shot.

“The stars just aligned on [that play],” Roach said.

The Tanners fought off an aggressive Clippers team (6-8-1) for the rest of the match.

“Newburyport is a very physical, very tough team,” Roach said. “They don’t give you a lot of time and space. Even their penalty kill is very, very aggressive.”

As the regular season winds down and Roach shifts her focus to the postseason, she is proud of how her team has developed.

“The players that we’ve had come through the program, the leadership we have right now in our seniors, [have] just been so amazing and made this program into a really special thing,” she said. “And I’m just so proud to be a part of it.

