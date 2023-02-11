Scottie Scheffler holds WM Phoenix Open lead in bid to repeat

“Something I talked about at the beginning of the week was I felt like I’ve been on the outside looking in on Sundays,” Scheffler said. “To be in the final group with a two-shot lead, I believe, is definitely a position I want to be in. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

The second-ranked Scheffler shot a 3-under-par 68 in front of some 200,000 fans — including WNBA star Brittney Griner — at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona to get to 13 under, two strokes ahead of third-ranked Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor.

Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

Advertisement

Rahm also had a 68, holing a curling 40-footer for birdie on the stadium 16th for his third birdie in four holes.

Griner watched the action on rowdy 16th. The Phoenix Mercury center is spending time at home to recover from her time in a Russian jail. She was traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Taylor shot 67.

Scheffler would take the No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy — tied for 28th at 3 under after a 70 — with a victory, as long as McIlroy finishes worse than solo third. Scheffler also could get to No. 1 by finishing solo second if McIlroy is 36th or worse and Rahm doesn’t win.





Rahm, the former Arizona State star from Spain, would go to No. 1 with a victory if McIlroy finishes worse than a three-way tie for second, or by finishing solo second if McIlroy finishes worse than solo 47th and Scheffler doesn’t win.

Jordan Spieth and Adam Hadwin were 10 under.

Australia — Former No. 1 Jiyai Shin shot a 6-under-par 66 to trail third-round leader Cassie Porter by two strokes going into the final round of the Vic Open in Barwon Heads.

Advertisement

Porter concluded an otherwise mediocre round with an eagle on the 18th to finish with an even-par 72 and a three-round total of 15-under 202. Porter also eagled the 18th on Friday when she shot a course-record 64 to take a five-shot lead into the third round.

Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand, who was tied with Porter after the first round, is level with Shin and also two behind after a 69. American Emma Talley shot 71 and was in fourth place, five strokes off the lead.

The women’s and men’s Vic Opens are being played concurrently on a 36-hole layout at 13th Beach Golf Links at Barwon Heads, near Geelong in Australia’s Victoria state.

Shin is an 11-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time champion of the Women’s British Open.

Australian veteran Karrie Webb shot a 73 and was 12 strokes behind Porter.

New Zealander Michael Hendry shot 69 and will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the men’s tournament. He has a 21-under total of 195.

European — Wang Jeung-hun and Alejandro del Rey both shot 6-under 66 to sit atop the leaderboard after three rounds of the Singapore Classic.

They were both 14-under 202 overall. Englishman Richard Mansell was one shot behind after carding a 65.

Four others were another shot off the pace: Tom McKibbin, Nathan Kimsey, Sami Valimaki, and Marcel Schneider. Wang had birdies on six of the last seven holes to grab a share of the lead.

Advertisement

McKibbin, a 20-year-old from Northern Ireland, was the first-round leader after shooting a 64.



