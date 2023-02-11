A sudden-death takedown from Rawson Iwanicki cemented St. John’s Prep’s fourth straight Division 1 North wrestling championship

“I was pushing the pace,” Iwanicki said. “I was on a lot of my offense. I knew it was a defensive game being played. I almost waited for some movement off my opponent’s end. I hit a drag-by and return, and I knew something was going to come there, an opening where I could score.”

The Columbia-bound St. John Prep senior saw Haverhill junior Brent Nicolosi stumble and found space to pick up Nicolosi from behind for a sudden-victory takedown.

The 3-1 decision at 160 pounds highlighted a fourth consecutive Division 1 North championship for St. John’s Prep (239 points), with half of its six finalists winning at Larry Klimas Memorial Field House. Seniors Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds) and Elias Hajali (126) joined Iwanicki atop the podium, and five more Eagles earned a spot in states with third and fourth-place finishes.

“I thought we wrestled really well,” SJP coach Manny Costa said. “We’re peaking at the right time, which is good. Division 1 North is by far the toughest section and you have 6-8 teams that are top 15 in the state. We’re happy with our performance at all 14 weights. Guys came to wrestle. That’s all you can ask for.”

Along with Hajali, who finished second last year, Costa praised sophomore Braedon Goes, who defeated Central Catholic senior Jackie Dehney after losing to her in a dual meet last month.

“Jackie Dehney is legit,” Costa said. “I thought my guy did a good job of staying in control of that match. We’re really happy with him at 120.”

A premier matchup of freshmen started off the finals at 106, with Andover’s Yandel Morales in control for a 7-1 victory over Lowell’s Emmett Logan. Morales won their matchup at the Lowell Holiday Tournament, but Logan came back to beat him in a dual meet.

“Wanted the momentum. Got the momentum. Got the win,” Morales said. “Now going for next time, build off little mistakes to get more points.”

Haverhill freshman Matt Harrold (220) continued his successful debut season, joining CC junior Nate Blanchette (who spent just 97 seconds on a mat at 182) as the only wrestlers who pinned every opponent.

Harrold was nervous, but he felt confident in the off-season work he put in and the coaching he’s received.

“What I do is I just shoot,” Harrold said. “If I set up the shot correctly, I can get it every time. Not many people are as fast as me at my weight.”

Shawsheen took second with 199.5 points, and CC (188) was third. The Rams had a handful of wrestlers who earned points in consolation brackets and out-placed their ranking.

“Those are the guys that win tournaments,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “Our studs, they do what they do. It’s the guys underneath, the guys that score a lot of points for us underneath that win tournaments.”

Freshman James Tildsley won at 132, and sophomores Brayton Carbone (120) and Sid Tildsley (138) earned championships for the Rams. Tildsley took a 6-2 decision against his friend, SJP junior Jayden D’Ambrosio, who he expects to see again in the postseason.

“It’s another step towards my goal,” Tildsley said. “Obviously you have to win to get to higher awards, so I just take it step by step.”

Division 1 Central/Metro (at Newton South) — With a section-best four champions, Newton South (206.5 points) edged past Arlington (196) and Brookline (161). With wins from Alex Rhein (113 pounds), Dylan Kadish (126), Tyler Kadish (138) and Vassilli Syssoev (195), the Lions avenged a runner-up finish in 2022 when they had the most champions but lost to a Brookline team with five second-place finishes.

Division 1 West/Central (at Algonquin) — By winning half the 14 weight classes, including the first three, Natick had no trouble repeating as sectional champions, cruising to 301 points, easily clearing second-place St. John’s Shrewsbury (210) and third-place Leominster (166.5). The Redhawks’ wins started at 106 pounds (Arltra Tapaswi) and continued with Joseph Linton (113), Louie Linton (120), Shaun Mclaughlin (132), Michael Anniballi (152), Tucker Vician (182), and Bennet Sonneborn (195).

Division 1 South (at Brockton) — With 12 wrestlers finishing in the top four and six finalists, Taunton (281.5 point) dominated with a nearly 120-point win over Catholic Memorial (162.5) and Brockton (160.5). Xavier Sandoval (132 pounds), Ben Manderville (145), and Ethan Harris (182) won for the Tigers, while Michael Leskoski (113), Elijah Prophete (195) and Logan Frank (220) placed second.

Division 2 North (at Salem) — With five wrestlers in championship matches and three individual champions, North Andover pulled away at the higher weights for 231 points, out-pacing Whittier (192), which finished second for the second year in a row, and Beverly (179.5). Kyle Rhoton (126 pounds), Colby Carbone (195), and Gabriel Spanks (220) captured sectional crowns for the Scarlet Knights, while Youssef Zouaoul (152) and Frank Gouveia (285) finished as runners-up.

Division 2 Central (at Bellingham) — With twice as many individual champions (four) as any competitor and 13 medalists, Sharon (248 points) cruised to its second straight sectional crown over North Attleborough (183) and King Philip (182). The Eagles were led by wins from Ashmith Yeruva (106 pounds), Cameron Birnbaum (126), Cyrus Jones (138), and Nick Varvak (132).

Division 2 South (at Bridgewater-Raynham) — After going a decade without a sectional wrestling crown, Bridgewater-Raynham secured its second in a row by the narrowest of margins, defeating Plymouth South 221.5-221. Whitman-Hanson finished third with 186.5. The Trojans had 12 medalists and were led by first-place showings from Brent von Magnus (120 pounds), Chris Hogg (182), and Nathan Leach (195).

Division 2 West (at Northbridge) — With a whopping 10 finalists and six champions, Milford (295 points) repeated as champions by easily besting Minnechaug (213.5) and Monty Tech (163.5). The Scarlet Hawks had 13 of their 14 wrestlers place in the top six, including 12 in the top four, led by wins from Derek Marcolini (106 pounds), Michael Boulanger (126), Ryan Donovan (152), Sean Donovan (170), Matthew Donis (195), and Hampton Kaye-Kuter (285).

Division 3 North (at Tewksbury) — By dominating the lower weights, Tewksbury (260 points) improved on its runner-up finish in 2022 by sending eight wrestlers to the finals and watching four get their arm raised to hold off Melrose (246.5) and Wakefield (188). The Redmen saw Nick Desisto (106 pounds), Jack Callahan (126 pounds), Jack Donovan (138), and Hunter Johnson (145) crowned champions, while Angelo Desisto (113), Sean Hirtle (170), Paxton Green (195), and Manuel Mengata (220) placed second.

Division 3 Central (at Wayland) — Ashland had a chance to repeat with a pin in the heavyweight final, but a 7-4 loss allowed Tri-County (204) to escape with a five-point win over the Clockers (199) in a reversal of the top two teams from 2022. Wayland (162) repeated its third-place finish. The Cougars had just one champion, Brandon Allen at 126 pounds, winning with depth that showed with three third-place finishes and four fifth-place showings. Ashland got wins from Anton Puhach (182) and Patrick Deslauriers (220).

Division 3 South (at Foxborough) — A first-round pin from Danyel Ayala in the heavyweight final propelled Norton (234 points) past defending champion Duxbury (227) in a reversal of last year’s finish. The Lancers placed nine wrestlers in third-place matches, winning five of them, while Gabriel Thomasson (170 pounds) joined Ayala in the winner’s circle. Anthony Innello (138) and steven Shortt (126) led the Dragons.

Division 3 West (at Mohawl Trail) — With a dominant final round, Hampden Charter East (172 points) secured its win over Monument Mountain (156) and Taconic (155). HCE won all three of its finals matches — Michaell Harris (120 pounds), David Czartoryski (182), and Jerameel Vazquez (220) — and three of its four third-place matches.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.