How the Nets’ attempt to build the latest super team went all wrong

The Nets were supposed to become this decade’s Heat, the vogue team with two superstars, and then three when they acquired James Harden from the Rockets.

The mercurial Irving was supposed to be appeased by the ability to play close to his New Jersey roots and with close friend Kevin Durant .

Some of the Boston brass had to be snickering the moment Kyrie Irving demanded a trade after he and the Nets were blasted by the Celtics Feb. 1 at TD Garden.

Abject failure would be a mild description of how it worked out. Harden wanted out after Irving refused vaccination. Durant then asked for a trade, and then rescinded the request when convinced by ownership that the organization was functional. Irving then got suspended for an inappropriate tweet, and then wanted out soon thereafter.

The Nets cleaned house, trading Irving to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, and then Durant three days later to the Suns.

The entire situation may serve as a warning against trying to build super teams, especially when the parties involved are drunk on player empowerment. The Nets should have known their attempted empire was crumbling when Durant asked for a trade last summer.

Durant didn’t care for Steve Nash’s coaching and wasn’t pleased with the personnel moves of general manager Sean Marks. The Nets spent weeks trying to find an acceptable deal for Durant, even speaking with the Celtics about Jaylen Brown (they also asked about Jayson Tatum).

Durant is 34 and wants to compete for championships in a low-drama environment. That wasn’t Brooklyn. Irving caused most of that drama and then had several parting shots for the Nets during his first days with the Mavericks.

Irving thinks the Nets were ready to break up the group in 2020. He also did not accept much responsibility.

“I think this was in the works, like, after Year 1,” he said. “I wasn’t sure about whether or not I wanted to be in Brooklyn long term because of things that were happening behind the scenes. I just did my best to put my head down and work as hard as I could. There were some unfortunate circumstances that came up there that were out of my control. Whether it be the mandate with the vaccine or missing games, me suspended or, you know, just little things that I think just put just wrenches in our journey.”

The Nets' "Big Three" hardly ever saw the floor together. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Irving played just 20 games during his first season (2019-20) with the Nets because of a shoulder injury. The team was never completely healthy or functional during the Irving-Durant era.

“We played very limited time together, and a lot of injuries and things that took place. I would have liked to see that work for the long term,” Irving said. “But there are no mistakes, no coincidences. I’m happy that I could look back on that journey and reflect and say I learned a lot of things from those guys and my teammates in Brooklyn and just my journey throughout this.”

The Suns won’t get Durant back until after the All-Star break as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Irving claims he and Durant have no issues, and that Durant wanting out was more about the organization than Irving’s lack of availability. Marks talked with Durant after the Irving trade, and Durant told him he wanted to play for the Suns.

“We had a lot of conversations throughout the year of what our future is going to look like,” Irving said of Durant. “There was still a level of uncertainty. But, we just cared about seeing each other be places that we can thrive, and whether that be together, whether that be apart, there’s never been one moment where I’ve felt like he’s been angry at me for decisions I’ve made or I’ve been angry at him. We just tried to understand each other a lot better and grow as human beings, grow as brothers.

“This business changes so quickly. He’s getting a little bit older. I’m getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference, and I welcome all that. Get to see him a little bit more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Everything else in between, I’m just glad that he got out of there.”

And the Nets have to be giddy about the opportunity to move on with a slew of players acquired in the trades.

GRADE THE TRADES

Plenty of fireworks around deadline

The Suns' acquisition of Kevin Durant might be the biggest deadline-day deal ever. Matt Kelley/Associated Press

The trade deadline was filled with fireworks, beginning early Thursday morning when the Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Nets for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four first-round picks. Durant will team with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton in perhaps the best starting lineup in the NBA.

But don’t hand the Suns the Western Conference crown just yet. They traded their two best defenders and perimeter shooters in Bridges and Johnson, and they will be seeking more help on the buyout market. The Nets, meanwhile, got two quality players from Phoenix, in addition to two starters from the Kyrie Irving trade with the Mavericks, and will try to compete with a group of good but not spectacular players.

While the Suns got a top 20 all-time player and elite scorer in Durant, they had to relinquish a core of young players. They’ll have to rely on players such as Damion Lee, Ish Wainright, T.J. Warren, and Cameron Payne. The starting lineup will be imposing, but what about the bench? Suns grade: B

The Nets are starting over, but don’t feel sorry for them because their “super team”failed miserably. They made out nicely with a pair of starters and four first-round draft picks. Nets grade: A

In a three-team trade, Russell Westbrook went from the Lakers to the Jazz for Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and D’Angelo Russell (from the Timberwolves).

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has been criticized for years for his inability to build a capable roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Well, he put in the work at this deadline, moving Westbrook, a player who had declined and also become a locker room distraction, for two quality players who are younger and hungry.

Russell returns to the Lakers and is a solid point guard when engaged. The hope is he has matured since his first stint and will be motivated playing with James and Davis. Lakers grade: B

What's next for Russell Westbrook? Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Jazz have no intention of playing Westbrook and he’s expected to be one of the top players on the buyout market. GM Danny Ainge is accumulating picks (sound familiar?) and salary-cap space for the future. He also was able to unload Mike Conley on the Timberwolves, as the Jazz are sending out their high-salaried players on expiring contracts. Jazz grade: B

The Timberwolves received a veteran in Conley who can run the offense and has chemistry with Rudy Gobert. They are trying to win now, and Russell’s disdain for playing with Gobert was apparent, so a change was needed. Timberwolves grade: C+

And in another three-team deal, the Clippers acquired Eric Gordon, the Grizzlies got Luke Kennard, and Rockets received John Wall and Danny Green.

The Clippers are one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA considering their immense talent and standout coach Tyronn Lue. They figured the problem was at point guard, so they sent Reggie Jackson to the Hornets (buyout candidate) and then Wall to the Rockets. They got back Gordon, who is 35 but is a quality 3-point shooter. But now the Clippers don’t have a point guard. Lowell native Terance Mann will take over the role until one is found. Clippers grade: C

The Grizzlies acquired Green last season, and he appeared excited about playing for a contender after recovering from a torn ACL. But the Grizzlies instead chose the younger Kennard, who can stretch the floor and was looking for a change of scenery. It’s an interesting decision but one that could benefit the contending Grizzlies in the long run. Grizzlies grade: C+

The Rockets are at the point where they’re acquiring overpriced veterans who will never play a game in a Houston uniform, along with draft capital. But they didn’t get a pick from this deal, only a pick swap. They will waive Wall and will see if Green can provide some leadership for a young team. Rockets grade: D

ETC.

Liberty, Aces are loading up

With former MVP Breanna Stewart (left) and guard Courtney Vandersloot entering the fray, the Liberty are at the front of a WNBA arms race. Jessie Alcheh/Associated Press

The two biggest splashes in WNBA free agency were made by the Liberty, who signed former MVP Breanna Stewart, and the Aces, who signed former MVP Candace Parker.

The Liberty already had acquired All-Star Jonquel Jones from the Sun last month, while the Aces are the defending champions. What has happened in the WNBA is something the NBA has embraced for years, the super team. The Liberty and Aces are overwhelming favorites to meet in the WNBA Finals this summer because they each have a handful of the league’s best players.

The question is whether super teams will make the WNBA more compelling for basketball fans who are intrigued by the league’s growing talent. The Liberty also added top point guard Courtney Vandersloot to join a backcourt that already has former No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu.

There are 10 other teams in the WNBA, and they’ll all be chasing the Liberty and Aces. And it may not be a coincidence that the super teams are from two of the league’s most popular markets, New York and Las Vegas.

“For me it was the plan, the vision right away,” Vandersloot said of the Liberty. “It was so clear it was not dependent on this, or you know, if this happens or this happens, it’s like this is what we see. This is what we’re going to go. Do we want to bring a championship? We want to bring the best players here. We’re going to take care of you. It was everything that you know.

“I think I speak for both [myself and Stewart] that we’re looking for, you know, they really push the envelope in all areas. And I think we bought into how special it would be to bring a championship to New York.”

Stewart surprisingly left the Storm after six seasons, four All-Star nods, and two championships. The Storm are in the midst of a rebuild with longtime point guard Sue Bird retiring, but Stewart’s decision to leave for her native New York shifted the power in the league.

“I think now it’s the right time to do it,” Stewart said. “I don’t think last year I was ready to completely leave Seattle, and especially with Sue coming back, wanting to really enjoy and appreciate the opportunity to play with the one of the greatest to ever play. And now, looking at New York, I also have the opportunity to play with one of the greatest to ever play. And it’s just about timing, and that’s really it. I didn’t feel like my journey was complete in Seattle when I was a free agent last year. This year, my family and I, we were ready. We’re ready to make the move and just ready to start a new chapter in my career.”

Stewart has been outspoken about what she believes are poor travel conditions for WNBA players, including the lack of charter flights and some snafus that have occurred, including teams being stuck in airports for long periods.

While some WNBA owners are willing to provide charter flights — in fact, the Liberty were reportedly fined a league-record $500,000 a year ago for repeatedly chartering flights — the league will not approve charters until all 12 teams are willing to provide them all the time.

“I think that it’s a conversation that needs to be had, and it’s a topic that needs to be talked about,” Stewart said. “I think that when we talk about pushing the needle and raising the bar and elevating the WNBA, it’s also that. And it’s going to make us be able to travel across country, or whatever the case might be, and be ready to play our best, because we want to play our best to win.

“Clara [Wu Tsai] and Joe [Tsai, the Liberty’s owners], you know they also feel the same way. You know we’re fighting to elevate the standard. I think I’ve said this before, but it’s something that hopefully it’s not just a no but can turn to a maybe, and then hopefully, eventually can turn to a yes in regards to the charter flights, and just know that you know we’re never going to stop working and trying to be better. I talked about greatness before, and that comes from this organization, but also beyond. We want to make sure that when I’m done playing, which hopefully isn’t for a while, and [Vandersloot] is finished playing, that the next generation that comes in, and the waves after that, they’re going to be set up to have success and not have to worry about tedious things.”

It’s this type of mentality toward player treatment that perhaps made New York the most appealing destination for Stewart and Vandersloot.

“When Joe and I acquired the team in 2019, we decided to invest in the Liberty and the league for the long term,” Wu Tsai said. “And we’re especially committed to health and well-being, ensuring adequate player rest and recovery, and really raising that standard for all the players in the league. And really behind that investment is the true intention to position this team and this league to continued success and growth among all metrics.”

Layups

Thinks never quite clicked for John Wall and the Clippers. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Clippers’ experiment with point guard John Wall came to an end when he was thrown in to a deal that reacquired Eric Gordon, the No. 7 overall pick of the Clippers in 2008. Wall served as a backup to Reggie Jackson this season and averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. Those aren’t bad numbers, but Wall shot 40.8 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from the 3-point line and is more of a score-first guard, while the Clippers need a distributor. The Clippers will be in search of a point guard in the buyout market and Russell Westbrook has shown interest in staying in Los Angeles when he is soon waived by the Jazz. Wall could be a buyout option for a team looking for a veteran with something left. Wall isn’t the player he was in Washington because of injuries, and he missed considerable time recently because of an abdominal injury. Wall is trying to play for a contract next season, but his value has declined considerably … Dewayne Dedmon began the season as the primary backup to Heat center Bam Adebayo, but he was displaced by rookie Orlando Robinson and eventually benched. Dedmon then was suspended for a game for throwing a massagetherapy gun on to the floor at FTX Arena in Miami during an argument with coach Erik Spoelstra. Dedmon was traded to San Antonio for draft picks and then waived by the Spurs, making him another buyout candidate. Dedmon was a useful big man for the Heat over the years but did not respond well to losing playing time … The Bulls did not make a move at the trade deadline, which comes as a surprise considering they have underachieved all season. Among the potential trade candidates were center Nikola Vucevic, who is a pending free agent and is earning $22 million in the final year of his contract. Guard Coby White will be a restricted free agent this summer and could draw some attention from other clubs … The Hornets decided to hold on to forward P.J. Washington and trade pending free agent Jalen McDaniels to the 76ers. Washington will be a restricted free agent this summer and could be in line for a four-year, $80 million deal on the open market. The Hornets will have to decide whether to invest in Washington long term.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.