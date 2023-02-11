Will Jayson Tatum’s lack of rest come back to haunt the Celtics?

“In those situations, the second unit gets opportunities and you love for them to close it out and get those reps and things like that,” Tatum said afterward. “But you understand in the course of a game, leads are never safe regardless of a team’s record.”

Then Charlotte sliced its deficit in half, and Tatum was sent back in to play a big chunk of the fourth quarter.

When the Celtics vaulted to a 28-point lead with a little more than five minutes left in the third quarter of Friday night’s win over the Hornets, it appeared that overworked superstar Jayson Tatum was positioned to receive a rare respite.

It was certainly not ideal for the Celtics, but it has become somewhat common.

This season, Tatum is averaging a career-high 37.3 minutes per game, second in the NBA behind Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. For a player who complained about being drained during the Finals last year, the workload during this regular season seems notable.

Tatum said during a recent interview with the Globe that members of the front office have encouraged him to take more games off, but he has pushed back and mostly had his way. He does not want to sit, because he loves playing so much.

In the Jan. 28 win over the Lakers, Tatum sat for the final 5 minutes, 40 seconds of the first quarter, and then played the entire second, third, and fourth quarters, as well as overtime. Coach Joe Mazzulla approached Tatum early in the fourth quarter of that game and asked if he wanted a brief rest, and Tatum declined, later explaining that whenever the decision is put in his hands, he will choose to play.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens said the Celtics are aware of Tatum’s predicament, adding that after Tatum played 37:24 in last Wednesday’s win over the 76ers, he was “feeling it.” Following the Lakers game, Tatum declared: “I’m tired. I’m exhausted.”

But Stevens also said occasional big-minute nights have value. More will be asked of Tatum during the playoffs. The Celtics want him fresh for that stretch, but they do not want those situations to be unfamiliar.

“I think the idea of having a night or two [off] or playing a little bit less is good,” Stevens said. “But you also need a few — especially heading into the playoffs — a few 40-, 42-minute games to get ready for those games. So there’s a balance. I think we’re in good shape with that. He feels good physically, which is a good thing. But he wants to play. I’m really happy. I think he really should be celebrated for that. I don’t know if it’s a throwback or whatever, but he does not like to sit.”

The Celtics already have played seven overtime games, clouding the numbers a bit. Those extra minutes add up, and they’re also tense, tight games that leave more of a mark. Boston’s second-half surge last year was filled with blowouts, but wins this season have generally been less lopsided.

In recent weeks, Mazzulla has gently but consistently pushed back against the notion that Tatum needs more rest, however. He suggested that the experience in last season’s playoffs taught Tatum what will be required on that stage, and he used that information to build a foundation this season.

“I trust how he takes care of his body,” Mazzulla said. “I trust the people around him and I trust everything that he does. Will there be moments when we have to cut his minutes down? Yes, absolutely. I’m not here in favor of playing guys until they can’t play anymore. At the same time, I trust his work ethic and I trust the people around him to think that he took what he learned from the Finals and was able to apply that in his summer workouts, in his preseason workouts, and in his daily approach to how he takes care of himself.”

Tatum’s presence clearly provides great value. This season, the Celtics have outscored opponents by 9.8 points per 100 possessions with Tatum on the court and been outscored by 2.7 points per 100 possessions when he sits.

But the Celtics’ approach is an outlier. While Tatum is averaging 37.3 minutes, per contest, fellow MVP candidates Nikola Jokic (33.6 minutes), Joel Embiid (33.3), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (33.3), whose teams all harbor championship dreams, too, are being preserved more carefully.

Stevens said the Celtics will look to find rest for Tatum when it makes sense, though. He said Tatum is already scheduled to sit out Wednesday’s game against the lowly Pistons, the end of a back-to-back set.

“But he’ll fight us on that, too,” Stevens said, smiling.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.