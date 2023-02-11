With teamwork, perseverance, and a clutch relay, Concord-Carlisle girls’ swimming celebrates the program’s first North title

Concord-Carlisle finished second, right behind L-S, to outlast the Warriors, 297-290, and capture the program’s first title at the Beverly YMCA.

With the foursome of Beatrice Turrettini, Lilly Soillis, Tess Ward, and Arden Trudeau, C-C coach Matt Goldberg felt that was a lock.

BEVERLY — Entering the final event Saturday night, Concord-Carlisle needed a fifth-place finish or better from its 400-yard freestyle relay quartet to edge Dual County League rival Lincoln-Sudbury for the North girls’ swimming championship.

“I thought they had a shot at second, but at that point all that mattered was enough points to clinch the championship,” Goldberg said. “I talked to the girls beforehand and said . . . ‘No doubt in my mind you’re going to go fifth or better.’”

Advertisement

The Patriots won just two events: the 200 freestyle relay of Turrettini, Reese Phillips, Ward, and Trudeau (1:42.18), along with a diving title courtesy of Maisie O’Donnell on Thursday. But as they’ve done all year long, the Patriots battled.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“From beginning to end, we battled this season,” Goldberg said. “We were sick early in the season. We lost a lot of our dual meets that I thought we had a chance to win: we lost to Newton South, we lost to Weston, we lost to Wayland, we lost to Lincoln-Sudbury. For them to come back and beat all those teams today, it’s just incredible.”

With 20 scores across the 12 events and eight top-5 finishes, the Patriots put points up consistently and found themselves in first place after the 200 freestyle relay. With multiple finishers in both the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, the Patriots stayed ahead leading into the final relay.

“Through all of our swimming events today, we knew we had several people being able to swim in several events,” Goldberg said. “To have so many kids being able to move up and place top 16, it was really a whole team effort — everybody here had a big part.”

Advertisement

L-S ruled the 200 medley relay (1:51.32), then sophomore Joslin Halsey won the 100 freestyle (53.82). Halsey, along with McKenna Murray and Bridget Hogan, swam on both L-S first-place relays.

Newton South junior Jada Green claimed victories in both the 100 butterfly (58.20) and the 100 backstroke (59.45, 0.19 seconds ahead of second place). Marblehead senior Clementine Robins dominated the 200 (1:53.01) and 500 freestyles (5:05.94, 24.98 seconds ahead of second place).

Marblehead (242) was third, with Newton South (208) and Weston (198) fourth and fifth.



