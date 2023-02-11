Rescue teams find more survivors of devastating earthquakes

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams in Turkey have pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after a powerful earthquake struck the region.

Rescuers on Saturday first extricated mother and daugher Havva and Fatmagul Aslan from among a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdag, in Gaziantep province, HaberTurk reported.