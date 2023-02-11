fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rescue teams find more survivors of devastating earthquakes

By JUSTIN SPIKE, GHAITH ALSAYED and SUZAN FRAZER The Associated Press,Updated February 11, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Men walk among the debris of collapsed buildings in Hatay, southern Turkey, on Feb. 9.CAN OZER/Associated Press

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams in Turkey have pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after a powerful earthquake struck the region.

Rescuers on Saturday first extricated mother and daugher Havva and Fatmagul Aslan from among a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdag, in Gaziantep province, HaberTurk reported.

The teams later reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but the man insisted that his other daughter, Zeynep, and son Saltik Bugra be saved first, the station said.

Hasan was brought out last. Rescuers cheered and chanted “God is Great!” as the man was transported into an ambulance.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video