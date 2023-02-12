Bach Collegium Japan’s emotional, energetic performance resonates beyond its confines

But since, BCJ is conducting its first stateside tour since the pandemic shutdown. Having only returned to international travel last fall, it was unsurprising that its touring program fell firmly within the ensemble’s wheelhouse. Friday’s program, presented by Boston Early Music Festival, included two pieces each by Bach and Telemann, among them Bach’s immortal cantata “Ich habe genug.” For spice, there was a sonata by Johann Gottlieb Janitsch, one generation later than Bach. Hello, old friends, we missed you: so the music seemed to say.

As its name hints, the music of Bach is and will ever be the north star of Bach Collegium Japan. Under the unstinting direction of founder Masaaki Suzuki, the ensemble formed in 1990 with the mission of introducing Japanese audiences to period instrument performance, and since then it has evolved into one of the world’s first-class Baroque ensembles, with a particular focus on Bach’s sacred music. However, this ensemble does not unduly confine itself to one composer and style. In recent years BCJ has branched out into works of the Classical period, and my only prior experience with Suzuki was his 2017 appearance with Handel and Haydn Society, during which he led the speediest rendition of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 I have ever heard.

The ensemble’s approach to Bach on Friday was regal and refined, and the performance space (the sanctuary of St. Paul Parish in Harvard Square) was not ideal. Visually, the room is splendid, but acoustically, it suits unaccompanied vocal ensembles such as the Tallis Scholars more than petite orchestras like BCJ.

These troubles mostly landed on the shoulders of flutist Liliko Maeda, the featured soloist in Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 2. When I could hear her clearly, her tone was dewdrop-light and exquisite, but more often the rest of the orchestra shrouded the soloist’s sound. Only in more sparsely orchestrated passages, such as a stunning section when the flute was only accompanied by Suzuki at the harpsichord and cellist Emmanuel Balssa, did the soloist actually sound centered.

However, these problems were mostly concentrated in that piece. The Janitsch sonata was emotionally resonant, with its foundational energy wilder than the Bach. Oboist Masamitsu San’nomiya balanced that out with elegant melancholy, and his instrument — the closest woodwind to a human voice — was comfortably audible.

Cantatas by Bach and Telemann featuring the British baritone Roderick Williams were poignant and restorative. As a performer, Williams has a striking intensity about him; no matter where you may be seated, it feels like he is singing directly to you. He added dramatic elements to the cantatas without verging into overly theatrical idioms. When he sang the words of Jesus in the garden of Gethesmane (paraphrased and in German) during the Telemann cantata, his voice shimmered with ethereal fragility; during “Ich habe genug,” it was careworn but no less solid, and his low range never frayed during “Schlummert ein.”

After the final notes of the cantata’s concluding aria, one of the most energetic pieces you’ll ever hear about looking forward to death, the crowd wasn’t going home without an encore. Fortunately, the performers had come prepared, and they sent everyone off with zing. Next time this group comes through town, I hope to see BCJ in a space that truly lets it shine.

BACH COLLEGIUM JAPAN

Presented by Boston Early Music Festival. At St. Paul Parish, Cambridge. Feb. 10. www.bemf.org

