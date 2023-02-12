Convention center boss wants to expand, but he’ll need to win over the Legislature first

But the convention center boss needs South Boston’s politicians on his side — and he’s not off to a good start.

The city’s hotel industry is all in, of course, even if the meetings business hasn’t fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic yet.

It’s not as if they don’t want an expansion. Senator Nick Collins filed legislation last month that would pave the way for one. But Collins’s bill wasn’t filed on the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority’s behalf. And it includes stipulations about community and labor participation that were not part of expansion legislation that Gibbons had supported, unsuccessfully, in 2022.

Complicating matters: the MCCA’s recent decision to offer a 99-year-ground lease for six-plus acres of prime land across D Street from the convention center. It gave developers only one month to respond. During the holidays, no less. Only two developers submitted bids by the deadline — one team led by Cronin Development and another by Boston Global Investors — both proposing mixed-use, multi-block projects. A third, Related Beal, asked for an extension, to no avail.

This fast-tracked land deal rubbed Collins and Representative David Biele the wrong way. Neither likes how the “East of D” disposition took place.

Southie City Councilors Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty aren’t happy, either. Flynn calls the sale process deliberately rushed. Flaherty was more blunt: The request-for-proposals was a sham, he said, a “sneaky and dirtball move.” All four Southie electeds wrote to Gibbons in late December, objecting to the land transfer, and calling for more public input.

Then came the community groups: Six Southie neighborhood associations wrote to newly elected Governor Maura Healey on Jan. 18, complaining about the rapid sell-off. They want better planning for that land, especially given the relative dearth of civic spaces on the South Boston Waterfront. The MCCA management, the groups said, is a “runaway train that must be stopped.”

To expand the convention center, Gibbons needs support on Beacon Hill, in the executive and legislative branches. The governor appoints most of the MCCA board seats, with several coming up for renewal. (A Healey spokeswoman said the administration is “closely reviewing” the expansion.) Gibbons would use an existing stream of tourism taxes to pay for the expansion — more than $300 million has accumulated in the state’s convention center fund — so he’s not asking for more money. But he still needs the Legislature to green-light any major construction there.

The billboard in front of the Boston Convention & Visitors Center on May 3, 2012. Matthew J. Lee

Gibbons declined to comment about the specifics in Collins’s legislation — a telling sign. Among the senator’s stipulations: a local design committee to approve any expansion, a new diversity executive at the MCCA, expanded public access for the Lawn on D park, and labor agreements for the expansion and operations. Collins argues these are simple diversity, labor, and community standards, to serve as a baseline for discussions.

Gibbons recognizes the challenge. No expansion bills have been filed yet at the State House with his agency’s backing — the “quandary of the moment,” he said.

It might seem like an ironic twist considering how Gibbons, a former hotelier, arrived at the MCCA in the first place. Gibbons was hired by board members appointed by then-governor Charlie Baker in late 2015, after Baker put the kibosh on a much bigger expansion of the BCEC early in his tenure.

But Gibbons says his scaled-down addition — he calls it the “Pavilion on D” — is vital to Boston’s meetings and conventions business. The industry is still bouncing back from COVID, but Gibbons says some shows are actually seeking more space at the BCEC. Others want to set up during in-demand times of year but can’t because the place is already booked. So Gibbons said he’s leaving money on the table until an expansion gets done, even in an age of diminished business travel. Plus, Gibbons wants to start major renovations at the Hynes Convention Center sometime in 2027 that will force that Back Bay complex to be closed for big stretches of time. The BCEC, he said, will be an important relief valve.

About the Hynes. Baker and Gibbons caused a different kerfuffle in that part of town by asking the Legislature to allow them to redevelop the aging, smaller facility. They first floated the idea in 2019. Back Bay lawmakers fought back. Baker revived it last year, but it didn’t get far before he left office: Lawmakers watered down the request by proposing language to study the concept first, but it was eventually dropped entirely.

The Hynes question appeared to be settled when Gibbons told the city’s hospitality industry last fall he would work on plans to repair the building, not replace it. He even got a shoutout from Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the Back Bay Association and a longtime critic of his plans to redevelop the Back Bay facility.

Gibbons held forth at the Hynes late last month, to talk about the tricky balancing act he faces there. The building needs short-term repairs to electrical and HVAC systems but doing too much in any one year will trigger violations of newer fire and accessibility codes. Gibbons plans on addressing those code issues as part of a much bigger modernization project, the one that could begin in 2027. But during this speech, he mentioned why offering the place for private-sector redevelopment essentially could have been a more cost-effective solution, if the resulting project included event space.

His comments prompted Representative Jay Livingstone, who represents the Back Bay, to speak up and chastise him. He publicly reminded Gibbons that he should focus on making the Hynes as successful as it can be, until the Legislature directs him to do otherwise. The message was loud, clear, and delivered. Gibbons has since started assembling a panel aimed at discussing how best to renovate the Hynes for decades to come.

But the political lesson isn’t limited to the Back Bay. To make his Pavilion on D a reality, Gibbons needs the Legislature. All roads lead back to Beacon Hill. To succeed, he may need to team up with South Boston’s politicians, instead of pursuing his goal without them at his side.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.