Schumer says banning TikTok in the US ‘should be looked at’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a US ban on TikTok is worth looking at, citing Chinese ownership of the company behind the video-sharing platform.

A group of Senate lawmakers recently revived legislation to ban TikTok in the US in response to concern that data it collects could end up with the Chinese government.

“It’s something that should be looked at,” Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We do know there’s Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok. And there are some people in the Commerce Committee that are looking into that right now. We’ll see where they come out.”