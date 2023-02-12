Is he really traveling to see his friend?

Q. My boyfriend of three years booked a flight to another city without telling me. The trip is next month, for five days. He’ll be traveling alone. I noticed his ticket while I was cleaning his house, but he was unaware I saw it. We don’t live together.

Every time he travels to the city where he’ll go next month, he claims that he needs to go — and that he’s meeting his male friend there. I’m curious about why he needs to spend so much money on hotels, meals, and transportation when he and his friend can communicate through video conversations.

I have a strong feeling that my boyfriend is seeing another woman. What do you think?

TRAVELING

A. There might be another woman. Or maybe he has a romantic interest in his friend. It’s also possible the situation is exactly what he says it is — trips to see someone who’s important to him.

I could guess all day, but I don’t know the answer.

Things I can be sure about?

1. You don’t trust your boyfriend, and he hasn’t made these trips accessible to you to help you understand what he’s doing with this friend.

2. You believe that he might be seeing another woman, but you haven’t made any plans to work on problems or break up. (You seem to want crowd validation that this is weird behavior, but I’m not sure what that gets you.)

3. You ... clean his house?

4. At the very least, you’re uncomfortable with how he prioritizes his time and money.

If this is where you are after three years, it’s time to consider why you stick around. Maybe ask him that question, too: What keeps you in this partnership — if it is one — after so much time? You can talk about whether you share the same values about your future, friendships, and money.

These are big topics to consider, but they might give you the answers you need about what comes next. You might want a partner who shares more. It might be time to make big changes.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

He can afford frequent travel but not housekeeping?

FRIARTUCK01





Why are you still with this guy — and why are you cleaning his house? And WHY aren’t you asking HIM these questions instead of reaching out to Meredith? I think you actually don’t want to know the answers to your questions. Talk to him, dear letter writer, and prepare to move on. You deserve a transparent relationship.

HIKERGALNH128





Why’s he booking a hotel when he should be able to crash with his male friend? That’s the part that’s most suspicious to me.

BLISTERED-TOE





Maybe his male friend is married and they are more than friends?

GOODNIGHT-MOON





Play this out as if it were a bad rom-com. You know where he’s going, including which hotel, right? Show up unannounced late at night while he’s there, and all will be revealed. And I do mean all. You’ll either find him in the sack with his buddy, or the dreaded other woman. What you won’t find is him in bed alone.

FAKEITTILLYOUMAKEIT





How communicative is he during his trips? How often does he take them? A trip to see a friend once a year is normal, but anything more than that is unusual behavior. Trust your gut. And stop cleaning his house!!!

HELLOWORLD13





There wouldn’t be a ticket to see! Tickets are all paperless now. You would have had to look at his e-mails to see that.

LEFTYLUCY7





^For those who have a problem with printing tickets: Common good practice is still to at least print an itinerary with flight and hotel information just in case there are Internet issues. I went to a festival last year where I relied on my Internet ticket. Turns out Internet was spotty there and it took me 45 minutes at the side of the line before I could pop up the QR code to access my tickets. Paper still beats rock.

BLISTERED-TOE

