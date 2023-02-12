Cape Cod men face multiple charges in connection with attack on police vehicle

Two Cape Cod men face multiple charges, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, in connection with an alleged attack on an unmarked police vehicle in Barnstable late Saturday night, officials said.

At about 11 p.m., Jordan Berrio, 29, of Centerville, and Robert Carver, 50, of Hyannis, allegedly surrounded and boxed in the vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis, according to a statement from Barnstable police. They then allegedly fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, hitting and damaging the vehicle, police said.

The officer inside did not sustain any injuries, according to the statement. Berrio and Carver allegedly fled the scene, but were stopped quickly by police and taken into custody, police said.