Fall River man killed, female passenger critically injured in rollover crash in Rhode Island

A Fall River man was killed and a female Providence resident is in critical condition after a single-car rollover crash in Johnston, R.I., on Saturday evening, officials said.

At around 7:30 p.m., state troopers and the Johnston Fire Department responded to a crash near Killingly Street in Johnston, according to a statement from the Rhode Island State Police.

Jimmie Pemberton, 49, was driving a BMW sedan on Route 6 when the car attempted to exit the highway at high speed, according to the statement. The car lost control on the curve in the off-ramp, causing the BMW to to enter the grass embankment and continue traveling about 250 feet, State Police said.