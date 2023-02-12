Fall River man killed, female passenger critically injured in rollover crash in Rhode Island

A Fall River man was killed and a female Providence resident is in critical condition after a single-car rollover crash in Johnston, R.I., on Saturday evening, officials said.
At around 7:30 p.m., state troopers and the Johnston Fire Department responded to a crash near Killingly Street in Johnston, according to a statement from the Rhode Island State Police.
Jimmie Pemberton, 49, was driving a BMW sedan on Route 6 when the car attempted to exit the highway at high speed, according to the statement. The car lost control on the curve in the off-ramp, causing the BMW to to enter the grass embankment and continue traveling about 250 feet, State Police said.
Pemberton then tried to turn left, back toward the highway, causing the car to roll over onto its passenger side and down the embankment before completing a full roll and coming to rest on its tires, according to the statement.
Pemberton was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, State Police said. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
The BMW’s only passenger, a female Providence resident whose name was not released, was pulled from the car by Johnston Fire and Rescue and taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remained in critical condition Sunday evening.
The crash remains under investigation.
