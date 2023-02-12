Juvenile is charged after woman is fatally stabbed in Jamaica Plain

A 21-year-old woman who was stabbed multiple times in Jamaica Plain on Saturday night died of her injuries, according to Boston police. A second victim was also stabbed multiple times but is expected to survive, police said.
After the double stabbing, officers encountered a female juvenile, who was injured, in the area of Glen Road, according to a statement from police. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police said, then arrested and charged in connection with the killing of the woman and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The second victim’s condition had been called life threatening Saturday but was no longer considered to be so on Sunday morning, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle in a brief phone call.
Police had responded to a call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a stabbing at 5 Woodside Ave., police said.
Both of the victims ran into a police station on Washington Street before authorities arrived at the residence, police said in the statement. They were transported to separate Boston hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman was then pronounced dead, the statement said.
No further information was available.
The incident remains under investigation by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470 or anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
