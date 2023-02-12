Juvenile is charged after woman is fatally stabbed in Jamaica Plain

A 21-year-old woman who was stabbed multiple times in Jamaica Plain on Saturday night died of her injuries, according to Boston police. A second victim was also stabbed multiple times but is expected to survive, police said.

After the double stabbing, officers encountered a female juvenile, who was injured, in the area of Glen Road, according to a statement from police. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police said, then arrested and charged in connection with the killing of the woman and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The second victim’s condition had been called life threatening Saturday but was no longer considered to be so on Sunday morning, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle in a brief phone call.