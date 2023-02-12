Manchester, N.H. police searching for a man in connection with stabbing during bar fight

Police are looking for a man in connection with an early Sunday stabbing during a bar fight in Manchester, N.H., which left another man seriously injured, according to Manchester police.
Desmel Cooper, 40, of Manchester, is wanted on charges of assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon, according to a statement from Manchester police.
Officers responded to the back of 603 Bar & Grill at 1087 Elm St. around 1 a.m., the statement said, where they heard “several” witnesses shouting that someone had been stabbed.
A 37-year-old man from Manchester was lying on the ground with multiple life-threatening stab wounds and fading in and out of consciousness, the statement said. He was taken to Elliot Hospital, according to the statement.
Witnesses told police that the victim and several other people argued inside the bar, then took it to the alley behind the restaurant, according to the statement. As the altercation escalated, the victim was stabbed, the statement said.
No other information was immediately available.
