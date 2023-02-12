Manchester, N.H. police searching for a man in connection with stabbing during bar fight

Police are looking for a man in connection with an early Sunday stabbing during a bar fight in Manchester, N.H., which left another man seriously injured, according to Manchester police.

Desmel Cooper, 40, of Manchester, is wanted on charges of assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon, according to a statement from Manchester police.

Officers responded to the back of 603 Bar & Grill at 1087 Elm St. around 1 a.m., the statement said, where they heard “several” witnesses shouting that someone had been stabbed.