Massachusetts man charged with DWI, accused of wrong-way driving on I-93 in Salem, N.H.

A 35-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Salem, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.

Wigberto Maldonaldo, of Lawrence, was charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving, State Police said in a statement.

State Police responded to reports of a gray sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-93 from the state line in Salem at approximately 5:15 a.m., authorities said.