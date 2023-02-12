Massachusetts man charged with DWI, accused of wrong-way driving on I-93 in Salem, N.H.

A 35-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Salem, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.
Wigberto Maldonaldo, of Lawrence, was charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving, State Police said in a statement.
State Police responded to reports of a gray sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-93 from the state line in Salem at approximately 5:15 a.m., authorities said.
State troopers were clearing the scene of another crash in Salem at the time they received the reports. One trooper found the vehicle and drove parallel to it in the northbound lane, providing periodic updates that allowed a second trooper to get ahead of the vehicle’s path and attempt to stop it, the statement said.
The second trooper conducted a rolling roadblock to slow southbound traffic, while the first trooper monitored the vehicle and saw it come to a stop in the area of mile marker 6.4, the statement said. The first trooper then stopped his cruiser, ran across the median, and apprehended Maldonaldo, according to the statement.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Trooper Riley LaCroix at 603-223-4381 or Riley.J.LaCroix@dos.nh.gov.
