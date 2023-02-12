Saint Joseph Prep Boston will close this year, school officials say

“This combination of key factors has resulted in insurmountable financial pressures that have led to this decision,” the board said.

In a letter Friday announcing the school’s permanent closure later this year, the board of trustees cited financial problems and an unsuccessful search for “a strategic partner(s) who could support the long-term sustainability of the school,” as well as “the challenge of ongoing demographic shifts among middle and high-school-aged children.”

Saint Joseph Prep Boston, a co-ed Catholic high school in Brighton formed a decade ago by the merger of two smaller schools, will shut down at the end of the academic year, school officials said.

Saint Joseph Prep currently has nearly 250 students enrolled representing 48 communities, according to the school’s website.

The school is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston and aims to provide students with an “exceptional, accessible, student-driven education marked by academic excellence, authentic community, meaningful engagement, and dynamic innovation,” the school’s website says.

The closure comes more than 10 years after the school was formed by merging two of the oldest Catholic high schools in the Boston area in the face of declining enrollment — Mount Saint Joseph Academy, established as an all-girls’ school in 1885, and the co-ed Trinity Catholic High School of Newton, established in 1893.

“We understand that this is very difficult for everyone in our community, and the full Board, administration and Congregation are committed to supporting our community members through this transition,” the board’s letter said.

“As devastating as closing this 137-year-old institution is, we will work to ensure that this process is one that conveys the maximum possible respect and support for everyone whose lives and careers are impacted.”

