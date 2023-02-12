Seven taken to hospital, one in critical condition after overnight fire in Brockton

One person was in critical condition after a fire broke in a Brockton home around midnight, making the three-story building uninhabitable, said Brockton Fire Captain Christopher Tilton.
Firefighters responded to a call reporting a fire at 25 Central Square a few minutes after midnight . , Tilton said. The fire started on the second floor, possibly because of a candle, he said. Five people on the third floor were rescued with ladders, Tilton said.
Seven people were transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center, he said. One was in critical condition, he said. That person was believed to be a teenager, he said.
Advertisement
The power and gas were shut off in the building, Tilton said. He couldn’t confirm how many people lived in the home.
Normally, some of the victims would have been transferred to Brockton Hospital, he said, but it has been closed since Tuesday due to a basement fire that forced the evacuation of 160 patients.
No other information was immediately available.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.