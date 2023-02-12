Seven taken to hospital, one in critical condition after overnight fire in Brockton

One person was in critical condition after a fire broke in a Brockton home around midnight, making the three-story building uninhabitable, said Brockton Fire Captain Christopher Tilton.

Firefighters responded to a call reporting a fire at 25 Central Square a few minutes after midnight . , Tilton said. The fire started on the second floor, possibly because of a candle, he said. Five people on the third floor were rescued with ladders, Tilton said.

Seven people were transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center, he said. One was in critical condition, he said. That person was believed to be a teenager, he said.