After all these years, it’s public opinion of City Hall design that’s brutal

In a May 24, 2008, review of a Wentworth Institute of Technology exhibition of original drawings for City Hall that I organized, Campbell wrote, “Even if you’re in the majority who think City Hall in its present form is ugly, here’s a thought: Ugly people can be great. So can ugly buildings. City Hall is powerful and memorable, with the rugged majesty of a fortress, or, closer to home, with the muscular grandeur of the famous generation of ‘Boston Granite Style’ commercial buildings of the late 19th century.”

It’s disappointing that the Globe would celebrate the recent ranking of Boston City Hall as the fourth “ugliest building” in the world ( “Worse than Boston City Hall?” Living/Arts, Jan. 30) without recalling the intelligent observations on the topic by the paper’s former architecture critic and Pulitzer Prize winner, Robert Campbell.

An earlier perspective on “ugly” architecture was that of British critic John Summerson, who described the High Victorian Gothic buildings of William Butterfield as “the glory of ugliness” and observed that the architect believed in “something beyond and more important than beauty or its antithesis.” Butterfield’s architecture, he argued, addressed deeper concerns and was, in part, a protest “against the tradition of taste.”

It’s fine for Boston City Hall to be reviled as “ugly.” But to ignore that its bold, imaginative, memorable design has greater merit and that it contributed significantly to Boston’s rejuvenation and new-found recognition as a progressive modern city reduces architecture to “the tradition of taste.”

Gary Wolf

Weston

The writer, an architect, is former president of the New England chapter of Docomomo, an international nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of Modernist buildings.





I’ve never thought Boston City Hall was ugly, and I don’t think it belongs in Buildworld’s hall of shame. It’s massive and imposing, yes, but I find the Brutalist style fitting for the city hall of a major city. The problem has always been the ugly setting: a barren, forlorn wasteland of a brick plaza. If the designers had installed green grass with a few hillocks, trees, and shrubs along with bricked areas, it would have offset the hardness of the building and allowed people to appreciate its style.

They probably rejected grass because of the challenges and costs of maintaining it with all the foot traffic across the plaza and events held there. But that’s not the building’s fault.

I’d be remiss, however, if I didn’t mention the interior. If there’s a hall of shame for such spaces, Boston City Hall would indeed qualify.

Jeff Stone

Milton