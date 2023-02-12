Time has not run out on the case for racial reparations

Re “The deeply flawed case for racial reparations” (Jeff Jacoby, Ideas, Feb. 5): Nobody can deny that immense economic value was stolen from Black Americans by the institution of slavery, the depredations of the Jim Crow era, the exclusion of people of color from participation in the New Deal programs that built middle-class white America, and the second-rate educational opportunities that have been provided to communities of color, continuing even today. This vast economic value did not simply evaporate; if it did not accrue to the benefit of the descendants of those who were victimized, then it accrued to the benefit of the descendants of those who were not, which is much of white America today.

To argue that reparations are not merited because some person today did not literally steal something of value, and that no person today literally had something of value stolen from them, is like arguing that the collectors and museums holding artworks looted by the Nazis from Jewish families are under no obligation to return those items to the descendants of the families whose possessions were looted.

Reparations to people of color for centuries of maltreatment may be intractably thorny as a practical matter, but the ethical obligation to make some attempt at setting things right ought to be crystal clear.

Keith Backman

Bedford





Wide gap in net worth is evidence enough that something should be done

Jeff Jacoby’s argument against reparations ignores the fundamental aspect of wealth creation: Money begets more money.

Much has been made in recent years about a study showing that while white households in Boston have a median net worth of nearly $250,000, that figure is $8 for Black households. Although people alive today didn’t personally experience slavery, that is evidence enough that they are still dealing with the lingering effects.

Jacoby wants us to focus instead on all that has been done through public policy to ameliorate conditions, but it’s not enough. To suggest that there is no need for any corrective action because of how much time has passed is simply ahistorical. We can’t tell people to keep waiting just to eventually decide they’ve waited too long and there is now nothing to be done.

Jack Kenslea

Newton