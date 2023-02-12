Men’s Beanpot changes course as Harvard and Northeastern face off in title game for the first time

It’s been quite a sea change for the tournament over the last decade. From 1994-2016, either Boston University (13 titles) or Boston College (10), took home the Beanpot. But then Harvard broke through in 2017, followed by Northeastern’s three straight titles from 2018-20.

“Is that true, Coach?” McDonough asked athletic director Jim Madigan, who confirmed that Monday night will be the first men’s Beanpot with Northeastern (14-10-4) and Harvard (17-6-1) playing in the final at TD Garden at 7:30.

The news caught Northeastern senior captain Aidan McDonough by surprise, and he wasn’t about to take a reporter’s word for it.

“When I was growing up it seemed like everybody in the city was either a BC or BU fan,” said McDonough, who hails from Milton. “I think when you go to our home games or look around the Garden now, there’s a lot more Husky sweatshirts and jerseys. That’s the way we like it.

“It’s definitely a credit to the coaching staff and everybody around the program. So it’s not really on the come up anymore. I think we’re here.”

Harvard is “here” as well. Since 2015, the programs have combined to win five conference tournaments (three for Harvard in the ECAC, two for Northeastern in Hockey East), two regular season conference titles, and nine trips to the NCAA tournament. Harvard is on track for another NCAA appearance this season, while Northeastern could earn a berth with a strong finish.

Each school has had a Hobey Baker winner in that time, with Jimmy Vesey becoming the fourth Crimson player to be named the top player in college hockey in 2016, while Adam Gaudette collected the trophy for the Huskies in 2018.

“The program as a whole has been trending in a great direction, especially this year,” said Harvard senior Baker Shore. “We have a great team, and we want to be competing for the Beanpot and the NCAA tournament. I think we’re right there with those guys. We want to be competitive and win every game that we go out there.”

Monday night’s matchup will be the second meeting of the season between the teams, with Harvard rolling to an 8-4 win at home on Jan. 1. The Crimson jumped out to a 3-0 lead, only to see the Huskies come back and tie. Harvard would score the next four goals to put the game away.

“They’re a real dangerous team offensively,” said Harvard coach Ted Donato. “We were able to catch a few breaks the first time we played them. We know that’s not going to be the case this time.”

The Northeastern defense and goalie Devon Levi (26 saves) struggled in that first meeting. But it’s been a return to form since for the Huskies, who have gone 6-1-1 since the loss. Levi, the 2022 Mike Richter Award winner, stopped 33 of 34 shots in the 3-1 win over BU in the first round last Monday. He had some help from his teammates, too, as the Huskies blocked 21 shots, including six by freshman defenseman Hunter McDonald.

“I think the guys really bought in when it comes to blocking shots,” said McDonough, the active NCAA career leader in goals with 65. “Dev’s going to stop any puck that he sees, so we try to make it easy for him.”

Harvard is strong between the pipes as well, as senior Mitchell Gibson made a career-high 45 saves in the 4-3 overtime win over Boston College last week. Since the first matchup, Harvard is 8-3, with two of the losses coming to Quinnipiac, the second-ranked team in the country.

The Crimson also bring plenty of firepower. Junior Sean Farrell of Hopkinton leads the team in scoring (14-27–41) and is second in the nation in points per game (1.71). Farrell’s linemate, sophomore Matthew Coronato (16-12–28) leads the team in goals, including 10 in his last 13 games. Junior Alex Laferriere is second on the team in scoring (14-17–31).

“We’re obviously excited to play a really good team,” said Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe. “We’ve got to make a commitment to checking, being really good in the neutral zone. We know that they’re dangerous.

"They've got a lot of skill. They've got great goaltending. They're well coached. It's going to be a tough game."









