Brad Stevens’s work cut out deciding if the Celtics should add to the roster from the buyout market

The Celtics definitely have enough talent to return to the Finals, Sunday’s 119-109 win without two starters displayed such. The question is whether Stevens should delve into the buyout market for one more piece, one more veteran player who could potentially win a key game or provide relief and rest to workhorse Jayson Tatum.

Boston’s roster has been good enough to capture the NBA’s best record but the second unit has been inconsistent at times. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens added to coach Joe Mazzulla’s options by acquiring forward/center Mike Muscala on Thursday, and there remains a roster spot open.

The Celtics pelted the Memphis Grizzlies, once considered the best team in the Western Conference, with their depth on Super Bowl Sunday.

Two potential Boston targets were snatched up Sunday. Terrence Ross, who has punished the Celtics over the years, reportedly could sign with the Phoenix Suns. Swingman Danny Green, who seriously interested the Celtics, signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There will be available players popping up on the market over the next few days as they reach buyouts. The Celtics have the Danilo Gallinari $3.23 million injury exception, prorated, to offer free agents which is more than the veteran minimum.

The challenge for teams who get players such as Green is most buyout candidates are less concerned about money and more concerned about playing time and opportunity. Most veterans who have been disregarded by their former teams are not looking to sit on the bench for their new teams.

That’s where the Celtics will have issues attracting potentially that one final piece. Playing time isn’t promised in Boston because the bench has flourished. Sam Hauser, once slumping and losing minutes, now has 19 3-pointers in his past four games after his 20-point outing against the Grizzlies.

Derrick White is averaging 21.8 points this month after leading Boston with 23 Sunday and responding favorably after a 0-for-6 shooting start. The Celtics won even with Jayson Tatum recording just three baskets for the second time in five games. He scored 16 points on 16 field goal attempts.

The Celtics beat one of the better teams in the Western Conference without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon. And while playing for a chance to win a championship is alluring for many buyout candidates, they also want to get a definitive role in that quest.

Ross probably wasn’t going to get minutes over White or Brogdon. Muscala, who scored 10 points against Memphis in 16 minutes, fills a needed frontcourt role, especially since he can stretch the floor with his shooting.

The 15th spot is going to be a spot player, someone who can serve as much as a cheerleader and supporter as an on-court contributor. The Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics in last year’s Finals because of their depth, because players such as Otto Porter, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and Nemanja Bjelica waited for their moments and took advantage.

Of course, Porter, Payton, and Bjelica sought more playing time and money last summer, but for that team, they sacrificed.

The Celtics need a veteran willing to sacrifice for the sake of a ring.

“There’s a lot of different ways to look at it. Can he play and does he play is a hard needle to thread,” Stevens said. “I don’t blame anybody that wouldn’t want to fill that role but I think we’re really deep right now and we already have a bunch of guys that are giving up for one cause and they’ve done it. If there’s something that moves the needle even differently then we have to consider it, obviously. That’s probably the most likely thing.

“You look at it and decide is there somebody that fits that need and is really excited to be here? Or do you feel like you’ve got that all filled and maybe invest in a younger player? I’m going to assess that over the next few days and try to figure it out.”

Stevens is also concerned about team chemistry. Does he bring in a veteran who may alter locker room harmony, be unapproachable, or complain quickly when he doesn’t get his expected minutes? He realizes how well the players get along here, something that hasn’t always been the case in Boston (see: Irving, Kyrie) and he doesn’t want to disrupt that.

“For us it’s about once you start adding players that are going to play minutes in a rotation, you’re taking those away from someone else,” Stevens said. “And does that affect how good everyone else is when they do play? So if you can find a rhythm where you have a team that has enough and fits well, that’s what you’re trying to do.”

The Celtics have until March 1 to make a decision because the player would be playoff eligible. Players such as Will Barton or Justin Holiday could be available. But as with every decision he makes, Stevens will be meticulous about this one because this team is turning out to be special. Impressive wins over the 76ers and Grizzlies while far short of being healthy has shown that.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.