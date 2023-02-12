Celtics’ Jaylen Brown still recovering from his facial fracture, but it’s not all bad news

“He said that?” Brown said, smiling. “Nobody told me this. OK, cool. I like that. That’ll be great. That’ll be great.”

This was news to Brown as he spoke to reporters in the locker room prior to Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies.

On Friday night, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said he felt so bad about inadvertently elbowing Jaylen Brown and causing a facial fracture during Wednesday’s win over the 76ers that he intended to buy Brown a car to make up for it.

Brown was then asked how difficult it has been to sleep with a fractured face.

“It’s been tough the last couple days, but, [expletive], if I’m about to get a car, cool,” he said. “[Tatum] seriously said that?”

Brown then called out to Tatum, who was sitting at his locker about 15 feet away, and asked if he was indeed buying him a car. Tatum tapped his heart a few times, but didn’t actually say anything.

“He’s lying,” Brown said, before mimicking Tatum’s chest tap and explaining that was the obvious tell.

Splashy gift or not, Brown is relieved that the news about his injury was not as bad as he feared. He is still experiencing some pain and his face remains visibly swollen, but he will not need surgery.

“So, that’s the good thing,” Brown said. “I’m just happy that I don’t have to go through that process because I probably would have missed a lot more games. So I don’t think it’ll be too long. I figure I’ll be fine.”

Brown and Tatum collided while chasing an offensive rebound late in the second quarter Wednesday. Brown said he’s unsure if he’ll return in time to play in next Sunday’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. He’ll wear a mask when he does return, and said he’s actually enjoyed the process of being fitted for it.

“I’m taking it day-to-day right now,” he said. “I’m just letting the swelling go down, letting the pain subside, and then I’ll kind of go from there.”

