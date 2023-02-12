Derrick White the star of another complete team effort the Celtics hold off the Grizzlies

Derrick White had 23 points and 10 assists, leading eight players in double figures. Sam Hauser, who has rediscovered his jumper after a midseason slump, made 6 of 11 3-pointers and scored 20 points.

With Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (facial fracture), and Malcolm Brogdon (sore Achilles’) all sidelined, and Jayson Tatum scuffling through a frustrating afternoon, the Celtics once again overcame several reasons to lose and pushed to another impressive win, 119-109 over the Grizzlies, one of the Western Conference’s top teams.

The Celtics’ significant absences in recent weeks have hardly stalled their momentum. If anything, they have simply revealed this team’s unusual depth.

Boston (41-16) connected on 21 of 51 3-pointers overall and pushed back a third-quarter rally by the Grizzlies by scoring all 13 of its second-chance points after halftime. Ja Morant had 25 points and 7 assists for the Grizzlies (34-22)

The Celtics had a sloppy start, with six turnovers over the game’s first eight minutes. But 3-point shooting can wipe away most other flaws, and Boston continued to have success launching long-range attempts.

The Celtics were 12 for 24 from beyond the arc in the first half, with Hauser, Payton Pritchard, and Mike Muscala combining to go 8 of 12, helping Boston take a 61-48 lead to the break.

But the Grizzlies have been one of the NBA’s best third-quarter teams this season, and they offered more proof Sunday. Memphis started the second half with a 15-2 burst to tie the score. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called a rare timeout and Boston steadied itself with a pair of Hauser 3-pointers.

The Celtics have struggled with Tatum on the bench this season, but as Tatum watched the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, Boston actually added four points to its advantage. White, Hauser, and Pritchard all hit 3-pointers during that stretch.

The Celtics widened their lead over the rest of the fourth by continuing to generate second-chances, taking advantage of center Steven Adams’s absence and forward Jaren Jackson Jr.’s foul trouble. Three Al Horford 3-pointers in the final five minutes helped finish off the win.

