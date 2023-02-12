It’s all in the family for the Concord-Carlisle Nordic ski team, which is riding its sibling synergy into Tuesday’s state final

“I had gone a couple times with my parents, but I didn’t really like it that much. When she started her freshman year, I joined a club [Eastern Mass. Cross Country] and got really into it and I’ve liked it ever since,” Adam Synnestvedt said.

“[Isabella] was the person that really got me into cross-country skiing,” he said of the Globe’s 2021-22 Nordic Skier of the Year, who is now a freshman at Colby College. Isabella Synnestvedt was the MIAA individual champion in pacing the Patriots to the state title last year.

Concord-Carlisle freshman Adam Synnestvedt tried cross-country skiing as a youngster, though the sport didn’t appeal to him until his older sister, Isabella , joined the Patriots’ Nordic team her freshman year.

The Synnestvedts are hardly the only siblings C-C’s Jeff Campbell has coached in his 10-year tenure leading the school’s Nordic program.

Freshman Isah Nichol followed in the footsteps of his older brother Ayden — a senior on the Bowdoin men’s team — and older sister Ella, a 2021 graduate and former Globe All-Scholastic.

Concord-Carlisle's Abby Kirincich (left) joined the Nordic ski team because of her older sister, Sarah. Here she is joined by teammate Finn Feist (right) and Lincoln-Sudbury's Emily Appleby (center) during the final MassBay West regular-season meet. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Another freshman, Abby Kirincich, teamed up with her older sister, Sarah, a junior who earned All-Scholastic honors last winter. Sarah and Abby finished the season ranked third and fifth, respectively, in the Mass Bay West girls’ standings.

“[Sarah] gave me an opening to the team,” Abby said. “I was expected to join, but I also knew how fun it was going to be, so I wanted to join.”

Senior co-captain Finn Feist, No. 2 in the Mass Bay West rankings, followed sister Rebecca, a senior on the Bates women’s team, and brother Chris, also a former C-C standout.

Concord Carlisle’s Finn Feist (46) takes a early lead in front of teammate Sarah Kirincich; (50) and eventual winner Emily Appleby (128) of Lincoln-Sudbury during MassBay West's final regular-season meet. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The family feeder system has paid dividends for Campbell and the Patriots, who defended their boys’ and girls’ Mass Bay West League titles this winter. Last year’s girls won their second consecutive team state title after splitting the 2019 state crown with Mount Greylock. Last year’s C-C boys were the runner-up behind Mount Greylock.

“There’s a lot of families at Concord-Carlisle who are part of the Nordic community and take it very seriously and participate year-round with club involvement as well,” Campbell said. “Some of these younger siblings have been coming to meets and they’ve been to some of our weekend getaways up north when we’ve done three-day weekends. They know the team and it’s like they’ve been part of it for a year or two before they got there.”

C-C junior Xander Scopinich-Burgel, the Mass Bay West boys’ individual champion, views the sibling continuity as key to the program’s success. He is already looking forward to his younger brother, Zach, joining the Patriots as a freshman next winter.

“The older skiers are often able to help their siblings and help their siblings’ friends be integrated and be a part of the team,” Scopinich-Burgel said. “It helps with the icebreaking at the start of the season.”

The close-knit Nordic ski community features a bevy of sibling connections. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Nordic ski families certainly aren’t limited to Concord-Carlisle.

Wellesley freshman Kate Snow is making a name for herself after her sister Charlotte, a 2021 graduate, was a key contributor for the Raiders. At Dover-Sherborn, senior Genevieve Lannigan joined as a freshman when her sister, Madeline, was a senior.

“I initially knew nothing about the sport except that she did it, which is kind of how I joined,” Lannigan said. “I followed in her footsteps.”

Chris Li has coached a trio of Wong siblings at Wayland, including sophomore Liam Wong, who joined the program after his older brother Devin, a junior on Colby’s men’s team, and sister Tali, a sophomore on Harvard’s women’s squad, starred for the Warriors.

“It’s one of those things where the littlest kid gets dragged along to everything,” Li said. “It’s one of those cultures that kids like each other and it extends from your blood sibling to the rest of the team. It’s contagious when everyone likes each other.”

After another successful Mass Bay West campaign, Concord-Carlisle is hopeful its family-fueled continuity will translate to more successful performances at Tuesday’s state final at Prospect Mountain in Woodford, Vt.

“There’s a wonderful winning tradition at the school with Nordic,” Campbell said. “We’re sad to see the regular season end, but the kids’ spirits are high and we’re gearing up for the state meet.”

The start of a boys' MassBay Nordic ski race at Weston Ski Track. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Less snow, more laps

One challenge Mass Bay Nordic ski teams faced this winter was limited snow at the Weston Ski Track.

Although coaches praised the folks at Weston, on the grounds the Leo J. Martin Golf Course, for making snow and maintaining its course, they noted that many races were held on short courses, which required skiers to complete more laps amid larger crowds.

“The way the snow has been this season, we’ve had a bunch of races with not that much snow, which means they do a lot of laps,” Wellesley coach Mark Jacobson said. “It’s been short courses, so you [go around] 10 or 12 times. That can be challenging to have so many kids on a small area of snow and keeping track of all of your laps and determining a strategy for being around so many skiers.”

The lack of snow was an issue this season at the Weston Ski Track. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Mass Bay final standings

Mass Bay East

BOYS’ INDIVIDUALS

1. Ian Brenner (Newton South)

2. Liam Sakakeeny (Newton South)

3. Ethan Butler (Arlington)

4. Tyler Merritt (Wellesley)

5. Oliver Fernandez-Tai (Newton North)

6. Dashiell Martin (Newton South)

7. Owen Manchek (Waltham-Weston)

8. Stephen Goehringer (Wellesley)

9. Mori Finlayson-Johneche (Arlington)

10. Cole Wieland (Wellesley)

BOYS’ TEAM

1. Newton South; 2. Wellesley; 3. Waltham-Weston; 4. Newton North; 5. Arlington; 6. Brookline; 7. Dover-Sherborn; 8. Natick.

GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL

1. Clara Lake (Newton North)

2. Hannah Peterson (Brookline)

3. Lillie Salgado (Newton North)

4. Polina Kontorovich (Newton South)

5. Anna Thomas (Wellesley)

6. Xan Vella (Wellesley)

7. Anna Carlson (Natick)

8. Isabelle Sloan (Newton North)

9. Audrey Pozen (Newton North)

10. Willa Keller (Newton South)

GIRLS’ TEAM

1. Wellesley; 2. Newton North; 3. Newton South; 4. Dover-Sherborn; 5. Waltham-Weston; 6. Arlington; 7. Natick; 8. Brookline

Mass Bay West

BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL

1. Xander Scopinich-Burgel (Concord-Carlisle)

2. Andrew Krieger (Acton-Boxborough)

3. Joshua Forty (Westford)

4. Jonah Carter (Concord-Carlisle)

5. Adrian Narvaez (Wayland)

6. Adam Synnestvedt (Concord-Carlisle)

7. Isah Nichol – Concord-Carlisle

8. Liam Wong (Wayland)

9. William Morris (Wayland)

10. Penn Rogers (Concord-Carlisle)

BOYS’ TEAM

1. Concord-Carlisle; 2. Wayland; 3. Acton-Boxborough; 4. Westford; 5. Winchester; 6. Nashoba; 7. Lincoln-Sudbury.

GIRLS’ INDIVIDUALS

1. Emily Appleby (Lincoln-Sudbury)

2. Finn Feist (Concord-Carlisle)

3. Sarah Kirincich (Concord-Carlisle)

4. Alexandria Taylor (Lincoln-Sudbury)

5. Abby Kirincich (Concord-Carlisle)

6. Katie Pohlig (Concord-Carlisle)

7. Fiona Casey (Acton-Boxborough)

8. Sophia Xie (Wayland)

9. Callie Garnett (Acton-Boxborough)

10. Amy McCormack (Wayland)

GIRLS’ TEAM

1. Concord-Carlisle; 2. Acton-Boxborough; 3. Wayland; 4. Winchester; 5. Westford; 6. Nashoba; 7. Lincoln-Sudbury