Needham’s depth, diving, and determination pay off with second straight boys’ swimming South sectional championship

Needham needed to finish within one spot of Xaverian to win the championship, and the team of William Robock, Cole Conway, Andrew Dementiev, and Jason Chiappinelli did just that, giving the Rockets (254 points) their second-straight sectional title, ahead of second-place Xaverian (252) and third-place BC High (231).

“Just win it in the water,” Cole told his relay team.

BEVERLY — Just two points separated Xaverian and Needham heading into the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, at Sunday’s South boys’ sectional swim meet. Needham coach Adam Cole knew that, and his swimmers knew that, but he didn’t want to show them how nervous he felt.

“I think everybody on that relay team just kind of left it all in the pool,” said Chiappinelli, a senior captain. “And that’s exactly what we’re looking for.”

Needham had a leg up entering the meet after senior diver Vann Hotchkiss won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 488.90 points in Dedham on Wednesday.

“This group of seniors — I knew when they came in as freshmen — is special,” Cole said. “To see them work together for four years and be in a position to be successful is really gratifying.”

Needham reacts after finding out they won the 2023 South sectional swimming championship. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Chiappinelli took first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.99 seconds and claimed second in the 50 freestyle — an event he won at last year’s sectional meet — with a time of 21.92.

Dementiev and Conway, fellow senior captains, were instrumental in the Rockets’ first-place finish.

Dementiev took third in the 100 backstroke (53.41) and 200 individual medley (2:00.41), in addition to appearing on the Rockets’ third-place 200-yard medley relay (1:40.51). Conway finished seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:49.80).

“I knew I had to place high in every individual [event] and every relay,” Demetiev said. “I had to push my best so that we could place high . . . It’s about everyone stepping up and doing what they do best.”

Needham senior Andrew Dementiev finished third in the 100-yard backstroke. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Xaverian led through 10 of the meet’s 12 events before Needham surged ahead. Xaverian senior Tommy Hagar, an Alabama commit, was central to the Hawks’ success as the current state record holder in two events.

In his two individual events Sunday, Hagar set two meet records — in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke — but he was shy of his state records by a combined 0.22 seconds.

“I’m just trying to do my best all the time,” Hagar said. “I’m always racing myself.”

Xaverian senior Tommy Hagar set a meet record in the 100 yard butterfly. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Hagar and the Hawks opened the meet by taking down Bishop Feehan’s record in the 200 medley relay — which the Shamrocks set at last year’s South sectional.

Xaverian sophomore William Mulgrew took home wins in the 200 freestyle (1:43.04), the 500 freestyle (4:48.79), and was the freestyle leg on Xaverian’s meet-record setting 200 medley relay (1:36.34). He also swam on the Hawks’ 400 freestyle relay.

Xaverian sophomore William Mugrew paces himself to a win in the 500-yard freestyle. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Mulgrew trailed BC High’s Sam Craft at the halfway mark of the 200 freestyle, but Mulgrew specializes in distance events, so he anticipated a negative split in his second 100 yards. Mulgrew out-touched Craft by 0.9 seconds to win.

BC High’s David Topi won the 50 freestyle in 21.76 and anchored the Eagles’ second-place 200-yard medley relay (1:36.80) with a 20.8 split time.

“It was a lot of strategy going into it,” Topi said of the 50 freestyle. “I hoped to be a little faster there, but after coming off of a 20.8 on that relay, my teammates were behind me, and I was really excited to see what I could do.”

BC High senior David Topi races in the 100-yard breaststroke. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Prior to Needham’s South sectional win one season ago, the Rockets joined a Zoom call with members of the 2018 South sectional winning team. This year, no such call was necessary.

“A large portion was motivating our teammates to step up,” Conway said. “Because this whole meet is not just us three [senior captains]. It is every single person in every single race.”

For the second season in a row, Needham finishes atop the South sectional. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.