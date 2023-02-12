New Mexico State men’s basketball cancels season after harassment, criminal sexual contact allegations

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State called off the rest of its men’s basketball season Sunday after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment, and counts of criminal sexual contact against a teammate.

In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said “this action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team.”

KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, obtained what it said was a redacted police report with none of the players named. The station said the report detailed the victim telling investigators that on Feb. 6, three members of the team held the victim down “removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his [buttocks].’ He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.”