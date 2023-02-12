A quick correction by Kevin O’Connor proved the difference as No. 4 Arlington took down No. 2 Hingham in overtime to win the Ed Burns Doherty crown

With 24.6 seconds remaining in overtime, senior Ryan Gilbert curled behind the net and sent a pass across the crease intended for Fecteau. The puck instead rested on the side of the net and O’Connor, who this time had stopped in front of the goalmouth, pushed the loose puck across the line to power fourth-ranked Arlington to a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Hingham Sunday to win the second annual Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament Peter Doherty Division at John A. Ryan Arena.

WATERTOWN — On the last shift of regulation, Arlington senior Drew Fecteau curled around the net while junior Kevin O’Connor skated past the goalmouth.

“He had a very similar play late in the third period. If he had stopped at the net, he would have probably scored there,” Messuri said. “The same play developed [in overtime] and he stopped. I’m so happy for the kid, he’s such a good kid. He’s worked so hard to get back. [O’Connor] is the man.”

Arlington celebrates defeating Hingham. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Senior goaltender Jake Davies posted a 27-save shutout, tracking the puck well through traffic and maintaining solid position.

“Davies is a beast,” said Messuri. “When he’s on, we’re hard to beat.”

“We’ve won a lot of games this year when we’ve been outshot,” continued Messuri. “He’s a calming presence, I think it allows us not to panic in our own zone. He played a really good game today.”

Coach John Messuri talks to his Arlington team after their hard-earned win. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

In front of Davies, players sprawled across the ice to block shots for the Spy Ponders (13-3-2).

“Seeing one of my forwards go down and block a shot with his face, it gives you such a good feeling,” said Davies.

Four different forwards laid out, putting their bodies on the line to deny Harbormen (11-2-5) shots. O’Connor returned to the lineup recently after breaking his hand blocking a shot earlier this season.

“Blocking shots is a big part of our culture,” said O’Connor. “We love to do it.”

Tewksbury completes mission with Brinn title

Tewksbury celebrates its first goal during their 6–1 win over Winchester in the Brinn Division final. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

As the ninth-ranked team out of 16 in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot field, the Tewksbury boys’ hockey team had to settle for being top seed in the Brinn Division.

That never changed the goal for Tewksbury, the reigning Division 2 state champion, which added to its crowded mantle with a 6-1 win over Winchester in the Brinn Final at John A. Ryan Arena.

“It’s just step one towards that top goal,” Redmen forward Tyler Barnes said after earning Brinn Division MVP with two goals in the final.

Barnes potted what stood as the winner for No. 9 Tewksbury (16-1-1) just 19 seconds into the second period, adding another strike 2:28 into the third period for what amounted to a 5-1 lead over the Red and Black (8-9-1).

“We’re fine the way the rules are, that’s what we live with,” Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty said of being seeded in the Brinn Division of the field. “We try to win every game we play, that’s all.”

Jackson Feudo scored 7:56 into regulation for Tewksbury, which ceded the equalizer to Danny Collins at 13:42.

That would be the only blemish for Ben O’Keefe, who turned aside the other 20 shots he faced.

Brady Chapman and Matthew Cooke scored 25 seconds apart late in the second period to extend Tewksbury’s lead to 4-1 entering the third. Jeremy Insogna had the final strike of the game, a power-play tally at 6:14 of the third.

Correspondent Jake Levin contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.