Senators goalie Anton Forsberg likely done for season after tearing MCL in both knees

OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is likely out for the season after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game against Edmonton, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Sunday.

Forsberg was injured late in the third period Saturday when Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers winger Zach Hyman on top of the goaltender during a scramble. Forsberg had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old Forsberg has an 11-11-2 record and a .902 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.