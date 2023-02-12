fb-pixel Skip to main content
nhl

Senators goalie Anton Forsberg likely done for season after tearing MCL in both knees

By Associated PressUpdated February 12, 2023, 1 hour ago
Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg was taken off the ice on a stretcher after getting injured in a goalmouth scramble.Sean Kilpatrick/Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is likely out for the season after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game against Edmonton, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Sunday.

Forsberg was injured late in the third period Saturday when Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers winger Zach Hyman on top of the goaltender during a scramble. Forsberg had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old Forsberg has an 11-11-2 record and a .902 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.

The Senators also announced after practice Sunday that defenseman Jake Sanderson will miss at least two weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in the 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Advertisement

Sanderson left the game after taking a hit from Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais in the third period.

The rookie has four goals and 18 assists in 52 games.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video