A shocking North boys’ swimming sectional win by Newton South’s magnificent seven

Even coach Ilyse Rikleen cannonballed into the water fully clothed to celebrate the win.

BEVERLY –– Upon hearing the results, members of the Newton South boys’ swim team jumped into the pool at the Greater Beverly YMCA.

As Rikleen paddled in the pool, she exclaimed, “We weren’t supposed to win!”

The foursome of senior Paul Deynega, junior Ryan Kam, senior Jaray Liu, and senior Daniel Chan finished fourth with a time of 3:20.95 in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to secure the last of 240 points and win the MIAA North sectional championship, besting Westford Academy by 1 point.

“We were hoping for top three, top four maybe,” said Rikleen. “We weren’t supposed to win. It’s absolutely incredible. They’ve worked so hard. To only have seven swimmers, it’s amazing. Some of them had swims of their lives tonight, stepped up. That last relay, we had kids going times they’ve never seen before.”

Entering Chan’s anchor leg, the Lions were in sixth place. Chan passed two opponents, his gutsy swim bested Lexington’s relay team by 0.35 seconds, good enough to win the Lions’ first sectional championship in program history.

“I didn’t think that I was going to go that fast, I was super tired,” said Chan, a senior captain. “I saw that guy right next to me on that last leg and I didn’t know how close we were. I just wanted to beat him.”

Newton South coach Ilyse Rikleen (left) and senior Daniel Chan pose with the North boys' swimming sectional trophy. Cam Kerry

The quartet of Deynega, Chan, senior Noah Gonzalez, and senior Jaray Liu won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:37.67 and Chan finished in second in the 100 freestyle in 48.04.

After not winning the Dual County League, the Lions came out on top in the most exciting of ways at sectionals.

“In my 22 years in the sport, this was the most improbable win I’ve ever seen,” said Newton South assistant coach Michael Kennedy.

Lexington senior Alan Zhang achieved double-winner status, winning the 100 breaststroke (58.79) and the 100 butterfly (50.21). Westford Academy senior Quinn Schwab, a Providence College commit, also earned double-winner status by championing the 100 backstroke (52.85) and the 200 individual medley (1:58.76).

